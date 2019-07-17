Skinwalkers and Shape Shifter Encounters

My mom recently shared a strange and creepy experience she and her siblings & parents witnessed when she was younger at around 6 years of age. My mom is a very elegant, classy, prim and proper woman who would not be the type of person to lie about this just to scare someone. Also, my aunts & uncles have verified this story individually.
My grandparents, mother, aunts and uncles temporarily lived in a small village/town in Mexico with a population of about 1,000 people scattered throughout the hilly landscape. They lived at the bottom of one of the larger hills (cerro) that could take a couple of hours to hike to the very top. My grandparents were relatively poor, my grandfather making just enough to provide for their necessities by working at a sugar cane field, but yet they lived in one of the nicer homes because of its proximity to the hill and an alleged witches house at the top of that hill. Locals stayed away from the house and rent was cheapest there out of all the other much simpler homes available.
My grandparents, aunts, uncles, and mom had some paranormal experiences in that home. Most of these were attributed to the witch in typical Mexican folklore fashion. The skinwalker they witnessed, however, was what made them leave.
My mom says that one day she was inside at the entrance of the home with the door wide open playing with some toys. My aunts and uncles were in the same room behind her also playing and rough housing while my grandfather was relaxing on a rocking chair in that room. She happened to look up right as a medium-sized black dog was walking along the road in front of the home. What spooked her was that this dog had two human breasts hanging from it's chest that were connected to its skin as though it was a part of its body. She says the breasts were hairless which allowed her to see that they were indeed human breasts and not some sort of tumor/growth on the dog.
My mom says the dog instantly gave her very bad feelings and she started to cry. This caused the dog to stop in its tracks and look at my mom. My grandfather got up and headed towards the door, as did my aunts and uncles, to see what was happening. He instantly recognized what the creature was and pulled out a small revolver he always carried with him due to the long treks he made on foot to his job. He aimed the revolver and tried pulling the trigger but the gun kept jamming and would not fire. He tried it multiple times, each time checking and making sure the gun was in proper working order, but it simply would not fire. All the while the dog was just standing there watching. The dog eventually turned and started running down the road and into some overgrowth along the side of the road. After it disappeared from view my grandfather tried shooting his gun and it fired without a hitch. Although they were very limited financial-wise, they moved out within a week after the encounter.
I wanted to include every detail that my family members provided me with to create the best possible picture of what happened. Unfortunately, both of my grandparents passed when I was really young so I cannot ask them about this event. I've never heard of skinwalker partially changing/turning and found this quite interesting.
The family believed it was the witch who lived on top of the hill (cerro) who apparently was also a skinwalker (nahual). DL
I was a passenger in my friend’s car in rural New Mexico, right on the border of Colorado. It was twilight, almost dark. I saw something running alongside our car, but we were on the highway going about 50 mph. It wasn’t a vehicle and it wasn’t an animal. At the time I thought it was a dog but it also wasn’t a dog. It moved very smoothly like it was floating. Then it flipped in my vision and I thought I saw a motorcycle, not a dog. My mind couldn’t figure out what I was seeing but I heard that buffering sound like the window was down just a bit (it wasn’t) and the left side of my face got hot and my ear on that side popped. I touched my face with the back of my hand and that side was much warmer to touch than the rest of my face. I have no idea what happened. BK
I live in a suburban neighborhood outside of Santa Fe with lots of large trees. My mom sent me on an errand once to stop by a friend’s house down the street and pick up some things. The route takes me through a stretch of road that has some parked cars on either side of the street. It was 6, early evening.
About 15 minutes into my walk, I saw a little kid (not sure if it was a girl or boy) riding a bike in my direction from the opposite end of the road. I also happened to see that sitting by one of the parked cars ahead of me was a skinny, black dog. It was large and slender looking, like a greyhound, but also shaggy. The dog just seemed to be sitting there, looking in the kid’s direction. It didn’t seem to have noticed me, so I just walked forward to fulfill my errand.
It wasn’t until I was some 10-15 feet away that I realized something was not right with this animal. It remained seated on its haunches, but it was now very clear to me that its back legs were much too long for its body - folded in an unnatural way. But more disturbing than that was what it was doing with its front paws. This is something I will never forget seeing.
The dog’s forelegs were positioned in front, where they should have been, but I stopped in my tracks when I realized that the paws were patting the ground in unison. Kind of like the way you feel for lost keys in a blanket. The dog seemed to be drumming the ground in anticipation or excitement. Or it was pretending to be a dog with its paws on the ground. And it was looking at this clueless child heading its way.
I must have made some sort of sound even as I was frozen in place because the patting stopped, and this thing slowly got up on its back legs and stood up, like a man. It was easily 6 feet tall, maybe more. I turned around and began to sprint home. I had my back to it, but I knew it was looking at me now. So I just got out of there. To this day, I don’t know what happened to the little kid. JB
A few years ago I used to backpack around the world and the states. I was in NM searching for elusive ditches & pools to skateboard. I got a few directions from locals and it's a free for all to find these places. Some are sketchy with crackheads and weirdos others are invite only.
So I've been searching all day in Gallup. It's a solitary pool next to a trailer park. I speak with the owners and they said it was cool to camp here, just be inside your tent at night. I didn't ask why out of obliviousness and poor hearing. I thank them and skate all day till dusk.
I had a bottle of Jim Beam and I was psyched about where I was as a self-reflection. Little did I know I'd be scared sh*tless, so I'm getting hammered and singing songs and laughing.
I had heard of skinwalkers but assumed it was Native American boogeyman, no idea it was real. I stayed in my tent most of the night, however I did hear scurrying about, mouth breathing, rotten smells and snorting.
I asked owners the next day what the f*ck was that?! They said, 'oh you heard them?' They did a protective ritual and gave me a talisman for warding them off.
I will conclude with this. I am an adventurous type and daredevil at my heart's content. However I have been through waaaay too much in the city to mess with supernatural entities. Look I'd take stabbings, robbery, shot twice, mangled by a friend on flaka/bathsalts and getting jumped. I would rather face those sketchy human moments then a skinwalker, as I've won some and lost more than my fare share. LL
