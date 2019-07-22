Rosemary Ellen Guiley: Queen of the Paranormal (1950-2019)

Like most of those involved with the paranormal, I was stunned at the news that our colleague Rosemary Ellen Guiley had suddenly passed away. I'm still sitting here in quiet disbelief. Rosemary was a prolific author, publisher, investigator and researcher. She authored and compiled nearly 65 books. Her expertise was endless, as she examined and lectured on various paranormal, metaphysical and cryptid subjects.
On a personal note, I had the pleasure of not only interviewing Rosemary on my radio show but also the opportunity to talk to her privately on many occasions. Her knowledge and insight was extremely valuable in my work. She was always gracious and personable, as we shared and exchanged research and reports for several years. I was delighted to occasionally contribute to her books and newsletters.
Rosemary became an intricate member of the team that investigated the Chicago winged humanoid phenomenon, which began to ramp up in 2017. She was one of two team members who was given complete report details and access, which she followed up and verified after personally interviewing each eyewitness. Rosemary also revealed the Chicago sightings evidence and information during a standing-room only presentation at the 2017 Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, WV. She wrote her opinions about the phenomenon which was included in my book 'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids.'
Rosemary was one-of-a-kind. If she thought something wasn't quite right, she'd let you know about it...then help find a solution. Her passion was exemplary and never equaled by anyone else in the paranormal field. Life is fleeting, as we seem to lose friends and colleagues at an ever increasing rate. I will truly miss her. My condolences to her husband Joe and their family. RIP Ro.
