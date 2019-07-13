More Unexplained Highway Incidents

Your highway encounters made me remember one that has stuck with me for over 40 years.
Traveling along a highway in Ontario, Canada late one night, I saw a man standing at the edge of the road in what appeared to be an otherwise deserted stretch of roadway. He was tall and wearing a long coat, almost like the kind Sam Kinison used to wear. He stood upright but slightly leaning forward, his head turned to the right to watch the road -- not the oncoming traffic but the traffic that had already gone PAST him.
He stood unmoving the whole time I could see him. When I was even with him I saw, just down a short pathway behind him, there was a forgotten old cemetery, barely visible in the dark.
I can see that whole scene as clear as a picture in my mind today. What it paranormal? Who knows? But it sure was CREEPY. SD
-----
I didn’t drive an 18-wheeler, but drove similar distances/roads just with smaller cargo. One night I was quite tired, barely hanging on with energy drinks but pushing myself because I had a deadline to meet. Admittedly, I was getting sleepy, but I kept seeing this “ghost deer.” It had a ghostly/transparent look, but kind of also glow-in-the-dark green. It would run in front of my car and stop so would slam on my breaks, and then it would hop across the road and disappear. Happened like 3 times in a row over a very short distance while driving through, I want to say like Arizona. I thought I was hallucinating, but as each time woke me up more and more, me thinking I was hallucinating went down, and think I was seeing something real and very strange went up. After a while it stopped. I still think on what it was, or what it was trying to do, or maybe I was just hallucinating. However, I’ve never hallucinated aside from that time, and I’ve been a lot more tired than that. PM
-----
Driving across country from WA to NY in a U-haul with my ex boyfriend and two year old son all in the front bench seat. On I-90 in Montana we were on the flats and we could see a lightning storm in the mountains ahead. By the time we got up in the mountains it was pitch black but the storm was gone. We were going slow, like 35 because it was so dark. Nothing ahead of us and all of a sudden we drove through a tree that had fallen over the road and obviously been hit by something as we just missed crashing into it ourselves!
Suddenly there were lights and wrecked cars all over the road! A semi with hazards on, several wrecked cars with bodies in the road. They all showed up out of nowhere! There was no hill, dip, curve, fog or anything to obscure everything lit up and flashing. None of it was there and then we were in the middle of a ten car pile up with hazards and flares all over the place.
My boyfriend and I were both wide awake and experienced the same thing. Like we drove through a portal into another dimension or they all were dropped into ours. All the people in the road that weren’t hurt waved for us to not stop and keep going so forcefully that we didn’t stop although I always wished we had as I’m a nurse. Liz
-----
A few years ago my wife and I were returning from a trip to Myrtle Beach. We were in West Virginia, driving along the Ohio River around midnight. We started seeing these dead deer along the road, which isn't all that unusual, but then there were more and more of them. I started counting, and after driving 20 miles or so we saw more than 60 dead deer right off the highway. It was so strange, not sure if they were all hit by semis or what killed them. GO
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
