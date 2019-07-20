Manta Ray-Like Flying Cryptids Observed in Miami

I recently received the following account:
Hello,
I decided to write in due to the recent crazy amount of attention area 51 and the whole alien topic is getting lately. This led to a conversation with my sister about something we saw in our teens sometime around 2004-2005. It was about 8pm; my sister and I were hanging outside with our cousin and a friend conversing about who knows what. I'm laying on the hood of my uncle's truck looking up at they sky when I noticed a strange movement. It was very hard to see as we have a lot of light pollution in Miami, Florida. But the more I focused on it the more clearly I made out the shape - a sort of ray-like creature. It was about 500 feet up and moving very slowly in the same manner a ray swims and strangely enough it was gelatin like and translucent. I immediately asked the rest of the gang to look up. They had a hard time getting a bead on it but as they're eyes focused they finally-without me saying a word-asked what it was. My friend confirmed it looked like a stingray. We were awestruck. To my surprise two more smaller ray-like creatures appeared about 50 feet away from the original one. They slowly came together and spiraled elegantly and disappeared toward the moon or at least they seemed as they moonlight washed out their transparent body.
The wonder of that experience and the mystery of what those things were have always dwelled in the back if my mind. JD
NOTE: I have been investigating this phenomenon for almost a decade. I believe that these are a bio-form UFO because of the strange properties. These objects are always located near water. Lon
