'Long Deep Wails' Heard Near Sam Houston National Forest

I recently came across the following account:
First of all, I’m not claiming that I know what made this noise. However, after doing some research my views of a creature like this existing have changed. I also want to say that if you know me at all you know I don’t believe in this kind of stuff and was a firm non-believer until the night of June 21st.
I’m a college student and this summer I took an internship in Houston, Texas. During the first couple weeks of my internship my boss, who is a close family friend, would take me up to his ranch to go pig hunting. His ranch just so happens to be in Montgomery County, specifically on the edge of the Sam Houston National Forest near a town called Huntsville.
Now, I love hunting pigs and every evening and night my boss and I would take out his ranger and go sit in the pastures and watch for pigs. On June 21, 2019, my boss left town and seeing as I’m not from Houston I have nothing to do on the weekends. He told me I should go up to his ranch to hunt pigs (secretly I knew he wanted me to go up there to take some of his deer mounts and to bring snake pellets that deter snakes from eating his baby quail that he’s trying to raise for hunting). Regardless it didn’t matter to me. I had never hunted alone especially at night. Needless to say I was very excited.
I drove 2 hours north of Houston past Huntsville down the long dirt road onto his property. As soon as I got there and had to open the gate I felt pretty uneasy, as it was really dark and I was in a thicket in the forest surrounded by swamps. I opened the gate and drove a mile down a dirt road to the second gate and then drove about a half mile to his ranch house. When I got there the house was really dark and it took awhile for me to fumble with the keys and get inside. It had been a long ride and despite being tired and it already 11 o'clock I decided to go out. I grabbed an ATV and a .270 and drove off towards the bull pasture that has a feeder the hogs love. I had parked the ATV about 20 feet away from me and and I was sitting towards the fence with the rifle balanced on a pole for as much control as possible. I also had a spotlight sitting on the ground.
I had waited for awhile and hadn’t heard or seen anything and was texting my girlfriend. At that moment I heard two loud barks which made me stop and listen. Following the barks was a series of long deep wails the sent shivers up my spine and made my hair stand up. Every other noise, even the crickets, seemed to go silent. Now I’m not saying it was all that close. It could’ve been a mile...could’ve been a half mile who knows. But my instincts told me to get the f*ck out of there.
As soon as I got back to the house I grabbed a .12 gauge and sat on the porch trying to figure out what I had heard. The wailing sounded only once again and it seemed further away as the house was about a mile from the bullpen. I’m not sure as to what it was, but I’ve spent most of my life hunting and in the outdoors. I’ve heard cougars and I’ve heard bears. This wasn't like anything I have ever heard before. After hearing the audio recordings, specifically the Puyallup Screamer on Bigfootbase.com and other sounds like it, my opinion on the existence of this creature has slightly changed. I don’t have any visual confirmation but something within me has changed and now I accept something like a Sasquatch could easily be out there. Now if you know the area well or have any explanations as to what I heard I’d honestly appreciate you telling me for piece of mind because I’d rather think there’s nothing out there. LF
NOTE: I have little doubt that the witness heard a Bigfoot. Sightings and vocalizations in and around Sam Houston National Forest are well-documented. Lon
Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Sasquatch in Texas: The Track Record
Texas Bigfoot In My Backyard: Based On Actual Events
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel