Eyewitness 'Stickman' Encounters

“I didn't know this was a thing. I have a story about seeing a stick figure when I was about 4 (in 2010). It was night and I was asleep on the couch (I did have a room. I just didn't want to sleep in there because I had an uneasy feeling about being in the room and I was still afraid of sleeping alone). I was asleep on the living room couch one night when I was awoken to the sound of TV static (the TV was left on when I was asleep and I want to say that 'Rocket Power' or 'Rocko's Modern Life' was on but it was hard to see) but I woke up with the noise of static, but the show was still playing and with no interference, which freaked me out due to me being scared from the noise. That's when I noticed a black stick figure coming from the TV. I wanted to scream but I was to afraid too. That's when it went to the couch and just stood there and stared at me as if it was curious of what I was. I started to move but when I went to get to the corner of the couch, it just ran right back into the TV. That's when I started to cry causing my mom to wake up and wonder what was going on. I explained to her what I saw and she had told me that I was just tired and imagined it. To this day (I am 18) at the time of typing this, I still wonder what I saw.” BC
-----
“I have a memory of when I was a kid of seeing a white stick figure that reminded me of a "chalkzone" character. I was with a friend and she saw it too. He was up in a tree in another friends front yard down the street and he looked at us with a crazy evil look and grin and he had a chainsaw. He cut a branch and it fell on their car smashing the whole hood so bad it totalled it. Weird thing is the tree branch REALLY did fall on their car and smash it. I still have the feeling that it was all real but I guess I'll never know for sure. I don't even want to ask my friend if she remembers it because it sounds so crazy.” CJP
-----
“Here's my encounter and my brother also saw it with me. It was 2007, I was 9, my brother was 11 years old, we were playing outside, spinning around. It was dark. The only light was from my front door. While I was spinning, something caught my eye and when I stopped, I saw what looked like a shadow person/stickman. It was like a humanoid man but all black. My brother also noticed it. As soon we saw it, the thing started running. It looked like a stick figure running and it ran through a tree. My brother chased it. He didn't run far, just the end of my front yard but it disappeared. We ran back inside the house to tell our parents. The only reason I remembered it is because of how scared I was in that moment.” JJ
A recent review of 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality': "I've read more than a few books on aliens, reptilians, and MIBs, and the author has managed to relay some of the most intriguing ones I've read. The book resonates in a manner as strange as the subject. I felt shaken hours after finishing the book. Whether you believe in the witnesses or not, the stories nudge you into feeling the high weirdness." - SSIA
**********
Facebook event announcement: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
“UFO Reports and Classified Projects,” A Controversial Document
Cryptid Hunting and the Law
This Is What America Could Look Like When Our Coasts Are Under Water
Eight Spots in the United States Where You Can See Petroglyphs
The Voyage of the Beagle and the Future of Space Science
Tim Swartz - Author, Photojournalist and Radio Host - Arcane Radio on YouTube - Subscribe Now!
Tim Swartz - Author, Photojournalist and Radio Host - Arcane Radio on Podbean
'Phantoms & Monsters' Daily Archive at Mix.com - Over 4K posts! - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
'Phantoms & Monsters' Fortean Archive at Flipboard - Top Pre-2016 posts - Make sure to bookmark
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map
PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map
**********
Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties
Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena
I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time
Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved