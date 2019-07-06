'Creepy Old Lady' in the Woods

I recently came across the following bizarre account:
My story takes place back in the winter of 2009. I was 15 years old at the time.
There were these woods by my house that my friends and I used to spend a lot of time in. These woods were massive. If you didn't know your way around, it would be easy to get lost in them. But it was at this point in my teen years, when most of my friends lost interest in spending time in the woods. But I on the other hand, always enjoyed being in nature. And as a result, I was spending a lot of time by myself in these woods.
If I remember correctly, it was a cold and dreary day in February. I was walking through the woods, listening to my MP3 player and smoking a cigarette. But then out of nowhere, I noticed something moving around in the distance. At first I thought it was maybe a deer or some sort of animal. But then as I took a closer look, I noticed it wasn't an animal...it was a person. Now one thing I should mention is, these woods were well-known for being isolated and vastly-empty; void of all humans. Aside from my friends and I, not once did I ever encounter another human being in the area.
Instead of running away, turning around, or walking in the opposite direction...for whatever reason, I wasn't afraid, and decided to approach this random mysterious person. I took off my headphones and shouted, "Hey you!" What would happen next would shock me to the core.
I came face-to-face with the creepiest old lady I've ever seen in my life. She had thick, wild, and frizzy gray hair. She was wearing what looked like a brown coat, along with a dark blue dress underneath. And along with that, she was wearing what looked like sandals. The weather outside was far too cold for sandals. I immediately got a bad vibe from her. I took a few steps back. Nervously, for whatever reason, I said, "Oh hey, I was just passing through." I honestly didn't know what else to say. This lady had the most frightening face I've ever seen. I'm not trying to sound mean...but she looked like some sort of demon. Her eyes were wide open and bulging out of her head. She looked like she was high on meth or something.
She then began aggressively sprinting towards me and yelling in a somewhat creature-like manner. For an old lady, she certainly had some impressive running abilities. I began running as fast as I possibly could in the opposite direction. But surprisingly, she managed to keep up with me. And trust me, at age 15, I was a super fast runner. Then for whatever reason, I randomly decided to climb up a tree, in order to get away from her. I climbed up the tree as high as I possibly could. Down below, this creepy old lady attempted to climb up the tree, but failed to do so. I screamed at her, saying things like, "What do you want?! Leave me alone!" I really didn't know what to do. Me and this old lady proceeded to stare at each other for about an hour. She had a terrifying look in her eyes, as if she was possessed. I'll never forget that look. She looked like she wanted to kill me. She kept making strange sounds, and I noticed that most of her teeth looked rotten, and many were missing. But then, out of nowhere, there was a noise in some nearby bushes, and she went aggressively running towards it. Her behavior was almost zombie-like. But this gave me a chance to run away. I climbed down out of the tree, ran as fast as I could out of the woods, and returned home.
The next day, I told my friends about what had happened, but they didn't believe me. We went searching for the lady, but couldn't find her. What baffled me was...what was an old lady doing in the middle of the woods? Where did she come from? Why was she running after me? What happened to her? Till this day, there are still so many unanswered questions. But even till this very day, I can still see her face in my mind. Her face actually haunts me. And that encounter is what created my fear of 'creepy old ladies'. SG
NOTE: I contacted the witness. They seemed serious and credible. Lon
