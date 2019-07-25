Bizarre Restaurant / Cafeteria 'Time Slips'

Bobbi from Nashville called to tell of a weird experience she had:
“Three years ago (2016), my husband called me and asked me to run over and get him lunch at one of his favorite places because he couldn't get off lunch to go get it. I went over there, the place, the building, was empty. Absolutely empty. I thought, Maybe I'm at the wrong place. I drove down the road a little bit. It's not there. Came back and, from what I knew, the building, it was supposed to be there. It was empty. I drove down the other way. I did that five times. The sixth time, I pulled in that parking lot and there it was. Now you tell me what happened.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – July 19, 2019
“I had a bizarre experience in middle school but never told anyone about it now. I didn’t think anything of until it hit me again and it reminded of that moment. I had my lunch with me on my Styrofoam tray when I was just about ready to throw it away in the trash can when all of a sudden I felt out of touch with reality. I couldn’t explain it but it felt like everything was wrong but I didn’t know why. There was a few students left in the cafeteria besides me waiting until the last minute to go to class and knowing that I threw the rest of my lunch away with that in mind. When I dumped it in the trash and left it inside I turned around and I saw my entire classroom lined up at the doorway out of nowhere in a single file while some were talking to each other while others just stood there. I was so to taken aback that it didn’t fully register to me that they had already all left and this shouldn’t be happening to me. I was getting ready to be the last one in line when all of a sudden they all walked forward in line as is someone pressed the fast forward button on the VHS player without all the static lines you see when fast forwarding the tape. I ran after them not knowing what to think and thought nothing of it. When I got to the hallway, everyone was already gone and when I got to class everyone was already inside. Them being inside already wasn’t what disturbed me but seeing them in line in the first place even after knowing but not realizing what is happening is what disturbed me.” BR
