Bizarre Encounter With 2D Creatures

“Not stickmen but I had not one but two encounters with 2D shape creatures. I was around 4 or 6 when I first encountered them. It was the middle of the night and I was asleep when suddenly something woke me up. I’m not sure what woke me but I remember after being woken up I instantly sat up in bed. Looking around I noticed that my room and everything in it, including myself was bathed in a blue light that had no source and cast no shadows. It was then that I saw them. All over the floor of my room were these strange two dimensional shape creatures. They stood about 30cm tall, only had a head with a single eye (though something told me that if I were to see the other side of their head I would see another one), a thin mouth near the left (my right) side of their face, for a body that sat on a short stick like neck that branched off into four stick like legs. There body/heads were different geometric shapes. The two that I remember the most are an octagon one and a triangle one. It could be just because it was the closest to my bed but something told me that the triangle one was the leader. The creatures here the same blue colour as the room but had a black outline that let me discern them from the colour of the room. They didn’t seem to be malicious or anything, they just seemed to be there, neutral. As I looked at them they looked back, unblinkingly with pencils smiles. After observing them for a short while, about a minute or two, a laid back down and pulled the covers over my head. The next thing I knew it was morning and the creatures were gone without a trace. It’s important to note that the blanket I was using that night was a slight warn quilt like blanket. That blanket wasn’t usually the one I used, with the one I normally used being in the wash at the time, and that the second time I encountered the shape creatures I once again found myself using the blanket.
It was years later when I was 12 or 13. By this time I had almost forgotten about the shape creatures but could still recall them if I thought about it. Once again my usual blanket was in the wash, as were all the other spare blankets so I once again found myself using the quilt like blanket. That night I once again found myself waking up up suddenly and my room bathed in the strange blue light with no source that casted no shadows, and the creatures where once again in my room. This time however they where frowning and I got the sense that they were disappointed in me for some reason. I then looked down at the end of my bed to see the triangle one was on my bed! Frightened, I quickly throw the covers over my head once again, not closing my eyes, mentally telling myself “it’s just a dream, it’s just a dream”. I could see the blue light through the blanket and went to move the blanket of my head to see if the creatures where still there only to find that it was suddenly morning. Calming down a bit a throw the blanket off my bed wanting nothing to do with it. That was the last time I ever say the strange creatures and shortly after that night my mom threw it away saying that it was getting too ratty. I still don’t fully understand the connection between the blanket and the creatures but I’ll never forget the two encounters I had with them.” Lyoko012345
Abducted by Little People
"I know someone who claims she was abducted by little Native Americans - 1 and a half feet tall or 2 feet tall. She's an elder. No reason to lie. She said they had primitive tents and underground homes and weapons. They hunt any animals they can and one even held a really small baby in her arms. They spoke in a weird talk, keep in mind this is in 1967. Little people sightings are common where I'm from to this day.” LL
