An Experiencer's Unique Daughter

I recently received the following information from an experiencer who I'm going to refer to as 'EC.' She has lived in Ohio all her life, particularly in Franklin County:
At the time of my first encounter, I was a 23-year-old mom and newlywed. My husband was a proud and possessive dad. And of course my son was spoiled and cried a lot. One particular night, my husband and I had settled in after a minor disagreement about whether or not our son should have his bed in our room or his own. I was a little upset, so I turned away from my husband because I didn't want to be hugged or embraced like we normally did. Within the hour my husband had fallen asleep. However, I was having a difficult time, so I just laid there, staring at the ceiling. For some unknown reason, I was feeling anxious, and restless. Every creaking sound of the furnace or heating vent kept me awake.
Finally, around 12:30 or 1:00 AM I began to doze off, as I felt my body relaxing.
Just as I was entering my deep sleep mode, I felt the covers moving as if someone was climbing up on the bed. In my head I thought, there's no way my son could have climbed out of his baby bed and made it to our room. He couldn't even walk at the time. I also knew my husband was fast asleep because he snored a little. At that point, I decided to turn over on my side and look over the bed. As I began to move, I felt myself be straddled with my back pinned to the mattress. My eyes and mouth felt that they were sealed shut. As much as I wanted to scream and wiggle I couldn't. This lasted for about 2 or 3 minutes. As soon as I called out the name of Jesus 3 times in my mind, the pressure lifted. Suddenly, I yelled out my husband's name. He abruptly woke up and asked what was wrong. I started crying saying that someone was in our house and just lifted off the bed. He turned on the light and I began yelling for him to call the police. I ran into our son's room while he called the police.
I begged him not to go downstairs until the police came, but he went downstairs anyway in his pajamas. When the police arrived, they searched the house thoroughly, even the basement. There was no sign of any break in so they left. I kept panicking assuring my husband that someone had been in the room, sat on my stomach and covered my mouth and eyes. My heart was beating fast and I was afraid to go to sleep, but afraid to be up by myself. I begged my husband not to go to work the next day. He assured me that he would call during lunch and check on me. That day, I kept my door opened and locked the basement. From that day forward, I wanted to move, and I was afraid to be left alone. When I told my grandmother what happened, she said that it was the 'devil riding me.' I just thought it was a demon trying to attack me because there was friction and discourse in my home, and I was a young new mom.
Over the years, I started having dreams that extended beyond my normal sleep pattern. In other words, during my waking hours I felt that the same people I dreamed about were still watching me during the day. They were discussing me and following me everywhere I went as if I were being observed by a parallel dimension. As I travelled, ate and even showered, I felt eyes on me. I never told anyone for fear of being identified as "strange".
Five years later, I became pregnant from another relationship, well and after my divorce from my son's dad. I was quite surprised, seeing that the big gap in my pregnancies ever occurred, and seeing that I had an IUD (intrauterine device) inserted a year before to ensure that I would not become pregnant. The biggest surprise was that the IUD had to be removed and I was already 5 weeks pregnant. As my pregnancy progressed, I was worried that my baby would be affected by the device or that she would have a birth defect. Nonetheless, I worked during my pregnancy, walked a lot, and even fell on my stomach at 8 1/2 months, yet my baby girl was more resilient than her older brother. Nonetheless, during my pregnancy, there were times when I felt my body being levitated a few times in the night. I even remember waking up, not being able to open my eyes as I was lowered back to my bed.
During my childbirth, the doctors found an extra mass on other ovary. I was gray, its shape resembled a human ear and slippery like a mussel or piece of octopus. The doctors placed it in a plastic bag and gave it to me. I inquired of my gynecologist if this mass was possibly another baby that never formed and they just said 'possibly.' Ironically, despite the hard work, walking and falling never affected my daughter. She has never endured childhood diseases, had a healthier weight than her older brother, her teething came earlier, she learned to walk earlier, and she is much more intelligent than her brother (although both are smart and in the medical field). My daughter is very independent, captures everyone's attention, and has traveled and been accepted in many parts of the world she has travelled. After my daughter's birth and becoming of age, I no longer experience being watched. However, I have developed a strong perception and extra sensitivity to people and voices of people in a psychological and spiritual sense. Nowadays, I feel that there is another entity working inside me, influencing me, and speaking to me from within my brain. It's not a noise I hear. It's like a suggestion of words being transmitted to me at times, giving me instructions.
When I encounter certain persons, I can feel their personalities or coldness. People find themselves saying things to me that they don't realize. Later, when I bring up a conversation that we've had, those same people say, "I didn't tell you that" or "how did you know that?" So I just stopped telling them things because they look at me strangely. I feel that my hypersensitivity is because of my encounters with species not of our likeness. I felt I was observed from a highly intelligent transmission within our galaxy but beyond this Earth. My daughter is shocked and thinks its unique how I can duplicate some of her thoughts and conversations with her husband, while living in a different state. She lives in Illinois and I live in Ohio. I bring up words and private conversations she's had with her husband. Thanks for reading. EC
Children Of The Greys
The Baby Takers
PASCAGOULA-THE CLOSEST ENCOUNTER: MY STORY
Captured! The Betty and Barney Hill UFO Experience: The True Story of the World's First Documented Alien Abduction
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel