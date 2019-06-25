Winged Cryptid Observed in Shippensburg, PA

I was wondering if you had heard anything about mothman in the Shippensburg area. 2 weeks ago (week of June 10, 2019) my sister was leaving for work around 4:45-5:00 AM, she said she saw a very large black winged creature fly over her car. She said she could see claws clearly on it. She doesn’t know I am asking this, she worries what people would say.

3-4 feet body, wingspan 5-6 feet, the body was long and lean, claws on back of legs, not a bird shaped body. Doesn’t think that it had feathers. She said the face was bat-like. Flew fast. She is a birdwatcher, she knows what cranes, hawks, owls look like. She said it reminded her of a crane but it was not a crane. Location was the intersection of Route 11 and Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Pa.

Join me as I welcome speaker, professional psychic and dowser Ginette Matacia Lucas to Arcane Radio. Ginette is known for working with police, families and businesses on various projects - from missing persons, finding missing objects, finding treasure and solving mysteries. Ginette has interviewed with and without her father, Louis Matacia, or her expert team members on the paranormal. She has given custom lectures on her work, training & development in the paranormal & dowsing. Her website can be found at ReachGinette.com - This should be an interesting show! Join us this Friday, June 28th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com









You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon

**********Upright Canine - Michaux State Forest along the Appalachian Trail. January 6, 1996.Witness was a female - was crying when telling me her story - she said it was the first time she told anyone.It was in the woods along side her - not pacing her - it seemed to run ahead and wait for her she said - but she never saw it until she went to light a cigarette - at which point she caught yellow-green eyeshine about 15 ft away.She looked up to see a wolf-headed creature - black or dark grey - ears on top of head - at least 6'4" (she was basing height on the size of her tallest friend who was 6'4")She just walked away - said she got the feeling that if she didn't react it wouldn't hurt her.**************************************************

UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved