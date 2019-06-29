Vintage 'Caballero' Shadow Figure

“I saw a figure that looked like a man wearing an old style Spanish hat with a wide brim. As I got closer, the black was a black like I've never seen, darker than any black, like it was sucking in the little light that was left as it was dusk, sun just setting. I was on my bicycle in a field that ran between housing neighborhoods. I got about 10 feet away from what I thought was a Mexican man in vintage style clothes since there were a lot in Sacramento, California in 1981, when I saw him. I opened my mouth to ask the stranger, 'What's up man? Where'd you get those black colored jeans?' Only I stopped on the word 'where' because it turned around to look at me. I actually snuck up on it! No lie! It was staring at a house at the edge of the field, when it turned around. I almost froze. The dude was a quarter inch thick, my mind was freaking out at this point, it was inhuman. Nothing is that thin! Then I saw its eyes or rather two perfect holes where it's eyes should of been. Instead was a bright white light inside the circles that should have been eyes. In the span of a nano-second I processed all this blacker than black shadow cut-out person with holes for eyes. And it was tall, like seven feet tall with the hat and the cloak it was wearing, like it was from colonial time.
I, being the smart ass kid I was, said to it, 'Never mind, homie, better get them eyes fixed first!' Probably not the smartest thing to do, antagonize a dark shadow thing, but I did and hit the pedals on my bike like my feet had rockets strapped on. I was riding as fast as I could, looking back, watching it to see if it was chasing me. I didn't see it, as I was turning my head back, forward. As I'm looking straight left, I see it standing straight across from me even though I left it in the dust. It was right up with me, just slowly turning its head and watching me flee for my life. I don't believe it was malevolent, in fact, I believe it was watching a demon in that house it was staring at. The house was well known for being haunted, screams and roars, and lights and smashing crashing sounds always emitting from the two story that no one lives in. I think it was monitoring the demon in that house. I saw it one more time before I quit going through that field completely, it was in the same place watching that house only this time, the house was going crazy; horrific inhuman screams and lights and the destruction sounds were LOUD. I saw it go into that house just before it started so either it's the demon or its fighting it. I swear this to be completely true, take it how you wish, but it changed my life forever.” Patrick Riley
