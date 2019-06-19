Upright Canine 'Pack' Observed in Clermont County, Ohio

“Back in 1989, I saw four huge black dog looking creatures running across a field. They stopped midfield and then stood up on their back legs. They then ran the rest of the way across the field on their hind legs at a very fast rate. This was in Goshen, Ohio.” J
NOTE: The above post was a comment for a video on YouTube. I went back over my files and found a similar sighting in the same area of Ohio (Clermont County) around the same time period. This report was sent by another witness at the time. I believe that there were other witnesses, according to a note attached to the report. I'd like to know if there were other witnesses so that I can follow up with these reports. Thanks. Lon
Strange Things in Haunted House
“Okay thank you it’s not as crazy as some of the other stories, for as long as I remember, weird “ghostly” things have been happening, not so much today besides hearing things, my pets behaving strange, and a general fear of certain areas, windows or this shed I had in my old house. When I was around 6 or 7 I had this doll house and Smurf figurines I would usually play with. One day I positioned them all throughout the dollhouse as if the figurines were living their own lives in it. One of them, I wish I could remember which one, was positioned by the staircase of the doll house and in three loud deliberate movements, it jumped three times up the staircase of the dollhouse positioning itself perfectly so it’s facing out the window of it. I immediately started crying to my mom, she was with me and saw it too. I told her right away to throw out all of the figurines. I pleaded to her to put them all in a bag and watch as she threw them all out into the garbage outside so I’d never have to see them again and make sure they’re gone. My mom would always tell me when I was younger, as a joke, because I loved the Smurfs, they came to life at night and hid out in mushrooms, like in the show. That’s what I assumed was happening because I was so young, but it instilled fear in me I’ll never forget. Another thing, one night not many years after that happened, I woke up to a literal white apparition of a kid balancing on the end of my couch. I was horrified, so immediately I turned around under my covers to go back to bed. I couldn’t look back up till I fell asleep again. Again another thing worth mentioning, when I was around 16 my friends and I used to make songs for fun mostly joking around, it was in that shed I mentioned earlier that I was scared of, we recorded an entire song. It was all on my friends laptop but when we went to open it everything was erased without anyone doing anything. There was just one phrase left we all couldn’t believe it one of my friends said “God isn’t real so get ready” and that was somehow the only thing left of the song. Just those words as if someone spliced the recording and just left that one phrase. I remember my friends leaving because they were scared to be at my house and one of them said before he left I'm reading a verse out of the Bible when I get home. Nothing happened since. Just like I said, my pets will act weird. Like on random occasions my dog, who would never bark, I literally mean never bark at anyone or anything, would start barking at the front windows of my house with nothing there and literally run around going crazy at just that one spot I cant like say what it is, otherwise I’d say I wanna give you details about what I think. I’d also wanna format it more like a story if you’re interested. I have more things that happened but this is dragging on. Again not as interesting but to me worth mentioning or talking about.” LK
