Unknown Creature Outside My House

Now what I saw is kind of hard to describe so I will do my best. Okay so I was in my house (California), it was late one night I got up to get some water. I heard this weird noise, brushed it off as it might have been a car driving by. However as time went on, I had this weird unshakable urge to go outside with my flashlight. I'd say about 20 minutes at least I waited outside looking into my log cabin magazine. I had nothing better to do, so I sat outside on the deck for maybe 10 more minutes. Heard this noise, I got scared and jumped. Didn't see it right away but when I did I almost soiled myself.
I proceeded to shine my flashlight all around, what I saw was burnt orange in color, its ribs were showing but it also looked very bloated. It had nubs where it's arms would be. It had long skinny legs. Now the next part I will never get out of my head. What I thought to be teeth at first glance turned out to be several long single strands of white hairs sticking out from its mouth. Inside its mouth was a very pale purple color, no tongue, no teeth, just looked hallow, its mouth was big and wide. It had its mouth open the whole time (I think), It also looked like it had no saliva. It did not make any noises. it had some kind of goiter on its neck. I forgot to add it had lighter speckles throughout its whole body and on the back of it's head was a big black patch with a few small white dots.
Now before anyone says anything I don't drink, I don't do drugs, I wasn't that tired when I saw this thing. I'm still confused to this day. I just stared at it for a few quick seconds as it approached me too scared to move and then it ran off when I got up from where I was sitting. Ironically It ran so fast like it was scared of me. JW
Werewolf In My Room?
“When I was about 4 or 5 years old, I was lying in my bed and I remember clearly, a very large dogman I guess you would call it walking into my room, standing over me, beside my bed and picking up my arm and biting it - and then nothing. This never seemed like a dream, I remember it so clearly. I remember my mom and her boyfriend were still awake (we lived in a trailer and their room was at the end of the hall and mine was the last door on the right) so I could hear them talking and I could see the light from their bedside lamp glowing off the hallway wall right outside my bedroom door. When I got older I assumed it had to have been a dream, until I heard of dogmen and saw drawings that looked just like what I saw that night. It was like an abnormally tall, large man with a dogs head. The closest thing I've ever found - and the picture that made me believe this is a memory, not a dream - is a painting of dogmen wearing long robes and satchels, carrying large baskets with a castle in the background. Every other depiction looks like a werewolf, but it looked nothing like a wolf. It looked like a man with a domesticated dogs head - like a cross between a Beagle and a Weimaraner. I remember clearly trying to scream but nothing coming out and then him lifting my arm to his mouth and putting my forearm in his teeth - but no pain. It's like that is when I blacked out. I'd love to go under hypnosis and see if I can remember more.” CJ
