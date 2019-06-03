Strangers at the Door

I recently came across the following account:
For context, I'm British and live in England and this story took place when I was 15 (I'm now 18) but it has bugged me ever since it happened. This is a very short story but one that has lingered in the back of my mind ever since it happened.
I was playing video-games on a Wednesday night and there was a knock on the door at about 11 pm which was out of the ordinary and in-of-itself a bit odd. My mum was the one who answered it but, since it was so late, I came out to see who it was myself. We have a square-shaped spiral staircase with platforms as you go up each step and there's a balcony at the top which I could look over. It was also dark so it would be hard to see me, especially from outside of the front door.
When my mum opened the door, there were two men who she described as sounding German, wearing black suits. They were pasty white, tall, clean shaven and quite bulky. They didn't say anything like why they were there, what they wanted or who they were, just asking if I was home. What got me was that they didn't just just go by my first name but also by my last name (Troughton, like the second doctor, which isn't very common). My mum, thankfully, said no and told them they had the wrong house.
My mum after she had closed the door, told me that they were still outside looking at our windows. She told me to stay out of sight since she thought they were eyeing the house to see if I was home or not. After about twenty minutes they finally left the pavement but my mum was convinced they'd be sat in their cars, still watching, so I hid a bit longer. It was really intimidating, especially considering I was 15 and had never done anything malicious.
This was 3 years ago and I've heard nothing since. I've always wondered who they were, what they wanted, or if it was even a malicious encounter. Nonetheless, it truly freaked me out.
To clarify, I'm not certain they were German, that's just what my mum said their accent reminded her of. They were pretty quiet so I barely heard them myself and only got a glance of them (in the dark outside the door).
Here are some pretty good theories:
- harmless prank by a friend, calling some religious group to my house (Jehova, Mormon, etc)
- I somehow ended up on a cult's list
- Deep Web could have led them to me somehow
Judge
NOTE: Very odd account. Doubtful that these were MIB, but I wouldn't discount it. The witness can't recall anything that would have initiated the visit. Weird. Lon
Phantoms & Monsters: Unexplained Encounters
Raechels Eyes: The Strange But True Case of a Human-Alien Hybrid
Meet the Hybrids: The Lives and Missions of ET Ambassadors on Earth
Alien Underground Bases – Blue Planet Project 8
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!