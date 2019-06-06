Thursday, June 06, 2019

Snake-Like Humanoid in the Bathtub!


“Back in 2012, I went to the Dominican Republic to spend time with my parents. I'm a very social guy so I made friends with a lot of the Dominicans as well as Haitians in the neighborhood. One night, I was hanging out with my new friends and one of them decided to tell us what had just happened to a girl who we all recognized from the area. She was a prostitute, however in the Dominican Republic that's a way of living for some women so others know what they do for work.

Anyway, the story went like this: the girl was working a couple nights ago in a tourist area called Sosua. There she met a man from Europe who wanted her to spend the night with him and she agreed. Prior to that they were enjoying the night, drinking and partying at a bar. After drinking lots of beers, they left the bar and headed for the man's place. When they got to his place they had sex multiple times and she fell asleep, but woke up in the middle of the night because she didn't want to stay until the morning. However, she wanted to get paid for her services, so she looked around but the man was not in the bed with her. She thought he was testing her to see if she was a thief and would go through his things so she decided to leave the bedroom and go looking for him. She heard the shower running and decided to go into the bathroom. When she got inside the bathroom she saw a huge snake-like humanoid laying in the bathtub!! She was so terrified that she screamed and bolted out of the house forgetting her clothes and ran all the way back to her house in the middle of the night naked. This girl I recognized and she did not want to talk about the incident and she was so traumatized that she feared telling the story to people.” - CBT

**********

Grandma Had No Legs

“A couple years ago my cousin got sick and became really ill. She lived on top of a mountain. One day I slept over and I was walking upstairs to her room and I saw this old lady (her Grandma) near her door and I was like, “I don’t remember her being here.” She looked at me but she had no legs! She walked right into the door and didn’t even open it. I freaked out so bad and literally tripped going down the stairs. I went up to my cousin's mom and told her about it and we went up to her room and opened the door and there was nobody in there except my cousin who was sleeping. I told her about it and she said she only remembered us opening up the door to check on her. Till this day I believe in ghost. - Evelyn Grace



**********


**********




**********

**********

**********




