Scary Bigfoot Incident in Shenandoah National Park

I recently received the following account:
My story is scary, and I have been reluctant to mention it over the years. A few friends and family have been told, though I doubt that any of them believe me. The girlfriend who was with me at the time was deeply affected by the encounter. So much so that she has never really been the same since.
In the summer of 2016, my then girlfriend and I were camping in the Lewis Mountain Campground, which is near the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park. We had been there several times before and we always enjoyed our time there. I set up a large tent and separate canopy. There were no other campers within 100 yards, but we could hear others in our proximity. We spent most of the daytime hiking throughout the area.
The 2nd night (a Saturday, early Sunday morning) we were fast asleep. We had been out and about all day and were very tired. I believe it was approximately 1 AM when we were both awoke by a crashing sound outside the tent. I looked out the flap but couldn't see anything. So I got up with the lantern and walked to the canopy. I noticed that the camp stove had tipped over. I assumed it was the wind or that one of the legs gave way. I shrugged it off and went back to the tent.
I hadn't gone back to sleep when I heard a strange chattering sound. It reminded me of the sound a monkey makes when agitated. Once again I looked out the tent and this time I noticed a tall shadow standing by the canopy. I woke my girlfriend and asked her to look. She was frightened, but eventually took a look. By this time, the shadow was moving slow around the camp and make low deep grunts. The first thing I thought was that a black bear was looking for a meal, but I then realized that this shadow was extremely tall and walking on 2 legs.
I grabbed a flashlight and directed it towards the shadow. When I did, this shadow quickly materialized into a huge hairy beast that lunged towards us. We both bolted back into the tent and cowered against the far side. The grunts continued as this beast walked around the tent. I tried to call for help on my phone but the signal cut out each time it connected.
We were horrified by the ordeal, which continued for about 10 minutes. We were afraid to scream because we feared it would attack us. Eventually the beast left the camp, but we stayed awake the rest of the night. We packed at daylight and quickly left. I later contacted the park authorities, but they dismissed my story.
I'm sure that this beast was what people call a Bigfoot. My girlfriend and I soon broke off our relationship, but she has had emotional issues since that encounter. I have bad dreams at times and have never camped since. Thanks for reading. JK
NOTE: I called JK and we talked about the incident. He did say that it was a bit windy that night, but he does believe the camp stove was toppled by the Bigfoot. He also stated that the Bigfoot bared it's teeth when it lunged towards the tent and that it batted at the front of the tent a few times. Lon
