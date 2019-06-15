Reader's Alien Encounter During Sleep Paralysis Incident

Hi Lon,
I would like to start by saying that I’m a big fan of your blog and have been for a long time now. I enjoy reading of people’s unusual encounters having had quite a number of experiences myself. The experience I want to tell you about happened 11 years ago in June or July of 2008 and has always left me wondering. I’d like to begin with a bit of a background as I think it is significant.
For as long as I can remember I’ve always experienced sleep paralysis. Even as a child I can remember it happening to the point that by the time I was 8 or 9 I believed that it was normal and it happened to everyone. The frequency that it happened would be every 2-3 months maybe 6 or 7 times a year. It wasn’t until I was in my teens that I found that it wasn’t all that common. For the most part I figured my body was still asleep and my brain was awake and I’d just close my eyes and go back to sleep. Although I would occasionally see a shadow moving around the room I thought it was because I was half asleep and never gave it a second thought. That was until the day in 2008 when I woke in the early morning to find myself paralyzed lying on my back.
It was probably around 5am as I could see the sun coming in through my bedroom windows. What I saw next absolutely scared the living sh*t out of me. Looking down I see 4 Greys standing around my bed. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, they were 3 1/2 to 4 ft tall with pale skin, large heads, big solid black eyes, no ears, 2 small holes for a nose and just a slit for a mouth. Needless to say I completely lost my sh*t, I tried screaming and moving, my heart had kicked into overdrive and I could feel it pounding in my chest but I was completely frozen. There were 2 of these creatures standing on the right side of my bed, one at the foot of the bed and the last was on the left side. The one on the left was reaching over and doing something to the left side of my ribs, my blankets were pulled down to my waist, I don’t think it had anything in its hands, no instruments that I could see. At this point these creatures looked at one another and although there were no expression on their faces I got the impression they were surprised I was awake and the one on my left started working faster, whatever it was doing. I thought I was going to die, that this was how people mysteriously die in their sleep. My heart was racing so fast I thought that I was going to have a heart attack if I didn’t calm down. I started to focus on my breathing trying to get my heart to slow all the while the creature still worked on my left side. By this time it had been 3 or 4 minutes.
Once my heartbeat wasn’t completely jackhammering I decided that the only way I was to survive this encounter was to get the creature away from me. Using the same focus I used to slow my heart rate I concentrated on moving my left arm. After 20-30 seconds I did it, my hand jerked up with just enough power to push its hands away. I felt its skin on the back of my hand, it was dry and rough. I don’t think I hit hard enough to hurt it but I’m pretty sure I startled it because it made a bit of a yelp kinda like when you accidentally step on your cat's tail. I didn’t hear this noise out loud but inside my head. Now what happened next I can’t say for sure because the next thing I know is that I’m basically jumping up out of bed. It’s about 930-10 o’clock in the morning, there’s no aliens in my room and I’m left wondering what the hell just happened.
Back to the part about sleep paralysis, this event happened 11 years ago. At the time I was 34 and had countless episodes of sleep paralysis. Since this happened I have only had sleep paralysis once! (This involved another entity and is a whole different story, I did say I’ve had quite a few unusual experiences). I’ve been left wondering if this was all an unbelievably vivid dream or something else and I’ll probably never know which.
Anyway that’s my story take it as you will and thank you for taking the time to read it and thank you again for all the work you do on the blog and in the paranormal field in general. It has provided myself and many others endless hours of interesting and thought provoking reading. SA
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Reports from the Void: 'It Was Far Too Large to be an Owl'
Footprints of a Sweets-Loving Bigfoot Found in North Carolina
Tall Alien Humanoids Have Been Reported in Columbia for Seven Years
Flying Saucers from the Kremlin and Russian Meddling
Jupiter's moon Europa is covered in salt
Ronald Murphy - Folklorist, Paranormal Investigator and Author - Arcane Radio
New 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive - Important posts from the past 15 years - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
**********
The Books of Enoch: The Angels, The Watchers and The Nephilim (With Extensive Commentary on the Three Books of Enoch, the Fallen Angels, the Calendar of Enoch, and Daniel’s Prophecy)
Beasts of Britain
Creatures of Thought: The Creation of Living Thought-Forms And The Mastery of Your Reality
The Big Breakthrough: Confronting UFOs, Men in Black, Mothman, and Mysterious Humanoids - Trojan Horses of a Breakaway Civilization?
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved