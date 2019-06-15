Saturday, June 15, 2019
Phantoms & Monsters: Let's Help Each Other
Hey folks...after mulling over the future of the newsletter and other issues concerning the Phantoms & Monsters blog, I've come to the following conclusions. I'm not going to start a subscription plan for the newsletter or any other parts of the blog. This would go against my original premise for writing the blog when I began in 2005. Instead, I've decided to make an appeal to the readers with the following requests:
1. Spread the word. Help by promoting Phantoms & Monsters to friends, associates, etc. Share links on social media, recommend blog posts, etc. This will help tremendously.
2. Patronize my advertisers and use the Amazon product links on the newsletter and blog. When you click on a product link, regardless of what you purchase on Amazon, I still get a percentage of that product sale.
3. Help get the word out about my books and products. Recommendations and reviews are influential to buyers.
4. Let others know about and support Arcane Radio. You can also become a patron.
5. Consider a donation to Phantoms & Monsters by using the Paypal buttons on the blog and newsletter.
6. A little bit goes a long way. I am grateful to all of my loyal and generous readers.
If you have a suggestion, please feel free to contact me. I have always considered the blog, newsletter, radio show, etc. to be a cooperative effort. Help me to continue to provide you the information you have enjoyed for the past 14 years. Thanks...Lon
Lon Strickler
