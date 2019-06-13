Outdoorsman Encounters Giant Bird in Minnesota

“When I was leaving the Minneapolis VA Hospital one morning, I turned right out of the parking lot just past the train tracks and there was a bicyclist riding in the same direction down the sidewalk about 30 yards ahead of me. I almost crashed when I saw a completely brown bird take off from the grassy area between the VA parking lot and the sidewalk in front of the cyclist--not because of the birds proximity or speed, but because the bird was about twice the size of the man and his bicycle combined. It flew from one side of the street to the treetops on the other side and was lost from view after that point--probably 5 seconds of total encounter time. When I looked into the sighting, someone mentioned to me that there was a condor aviary in Minneapolis, but I couldn't seem to find any evidence of such a place online. As a hunter and avid outdoorsman, it's nearly unthinkable for wildlife to startle me in such a way, but this birds sheer size left me awestruck. I've seen bald and golden eagles at various stages of development and this bird easily dwarfed even the largest specimen I've ever seen. As far as I'm concerned, this mystery is still unsolved.” - Raven LeMarque
**********
Strange Howl Along the St. Croix River
“I was fishing, up from the St. Croix River on the Maine, New Brunswick border. It's known as part of the Cheputinicoote Lake chain. 1977. I was alone. The wind on this area, gave you 6 foot swells regularly. Its an hour to sunset, I am casting as the boat is pushed down lake by the current. I heard a scream, louder than I could imagine. It sounded like it was directly in front of me, some 30 yards to shore. I never saw anything. As I searched the shore, looking for the generator of the sound, It echoed off the mountains surrounding me. I was immediately taken by the sense that someone was watching me, and I had no idea of where or who they were. The hair on my neck was standing, my arms too. I was 6 feet and 250lbs then, but I felt quite small. I started the engine and gunned it for home. I have never heard it again, in all the years of hunting, fishing the area since. Its been 42 years. It matters not if you believe or not.” - CW
**********
Facebook event announcement: Ronald Murphy - Folklorist, Paranormal Investigator and Author - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
**********
