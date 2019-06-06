'Mothman' of Newton Abbot

I recently received the following account from UFO investigator Ken Pfeifer, which was forwarded to him by a colleague:
My adventure into the unknown began back in 1990. I remember it was very hot that year in Devon and the heat wave lasted for weeks. I think it was August. I'm not sure of the exact date but I do remember there being a hosepipe ban in Devon and other parts of the country. I remember the grass being dry just like straw.
I will never forget it. I was standing in the back garden of my old house when I just happened to look up and see something black far off in the distance. Whatever it was it appeared to be descending from the sky gliding through the air at great speed. It was heading in my direction and I was having real trouble identifying what it could be. It was too large to be a bird and it looked like it was the size of a large man. I was very perplexed as it got closer I thought it was a skydiver. This is where my life changed forever. The creature unfolded its large bat-like wings and began to flap them with tremendous force. I could hear a whooshing sound as the wings of the mothman type creature made contact with the air. I was holding a glass of Coca-Cola in my right hand and with shock I dropped it on the ground. I was so scared I did not know what to do. I just stood there gazing intently at the creature. Time seemed to slow down as the mothman flew right over me casting a large black shadow on the ground around me. I got a really good look at the creature. There was no visible head on its body and on its chest there were two large round glowing red lights which I thought were probably its eyes. I could see the veins in the wings of the creature. That is how low it had been over my head. Its body was black all over and it looked like it was wearing some type of tightly fitted all in one clothing that has the appearance of spandex which had seams that ran down both side of the legs. What really caught my eyes were the boots that it was wearing. They were heavy looking, well made and had extra thick treads on them. The boots had protruding downward facing triangles that were running down the sides of each boot. This mothman creature sure was very strange looking. I had never seen anything like it before. The mothman creature flew off directly over Newton Abbot town centre and off towards a wooded area where I then lost sight of it. I was left standing shocked, shaking and paralyzed by fear. What had I just witnessed?
After this mothman incident I have been encountering UFOs and other strange phenomena on a daily basis. I have witnessed things that should not exist. I have photographed many different types of UFOs all across Devon. I have even photographed USOs entering and leaving the sea off the English coast.
In previous reports I have wrongly stated that this mothman incident took place in 1993 but I now know I was mistaken. I found some Polaroid photos that I remember taking days after this incident and they have August 1990 written on the back of them. I now know this incident took place in August of 1990 and I only wish I know the date. All the best. - JM
NOTE: The witness included the image below:
