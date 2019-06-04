Massive Birds Observed in Alabama, Missouri and Kentucky

“I used to live in Springville, Alabama. About 8 years ago (2010), during a cold winter spell, I woke up early one morning and looked out my front window. About 30 yards away, I saw three extremely large black birds by the rear fence. Two were on the ground, walking around by the frozen pond. The third was standing on a fencepost with its wings outstretched, I think to catch the morning sun to warm up. They were all black with immense rectangular wings. The neck was long, very vulture-like, but thickly feathered. I grabbed my camera and tried to stealthily open the door to get a picture, but the birds all took off before I could get outside to get a picture. I grabbed a measuring tape and went down to get an idea just how big these things were. The one I'd seen on the fencepost gave me the best measurements. I traced the wingspan on the fence and determined the wingspan was 18 1/2 feet!!! I was raised in Kansas and had seen vultures, eagles and hawks all my life, but I have NEVER seen any bird that large. I've never seen them again. I hope the next time I do, I and my camera are ready.” Rick Lambott
-----
“When my nephew was around 10 years old, he was hanging out with his friend at his friend's house out in the country. They were outside by a car talking, when they noticed a large shadow above. They looked up and saw a large black bird. He said it was the size of a small plane. He is 30 years old now and is still amazed at what he saw. He had never heard about Thunderbirds. I told he had seen the legendary Thunderbird. This was in Northeast Missouri. I have never seen one myself. I told him he was lucky to see one." Sharrie F
-----
“In Frenchburg, Kentucky I witnessed a four-foot-tall woodpecker; red head, black, with four white rings around the bottom of the wings. It was in 1989, June. It had landed on top of a building across from the building I was walking out of! Where I live now." BK
**********
Facebook event announcement: Jack Cary - Cryptozoologist / Author - 'Paranormal Planet' - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Alleged Area 51 Secret Underground Base is Actually Something Cool
More UFOs Over Navy Ships — This Time in China
Costa Rica: Anomaly Over the Irazu Volcano?
Strange Real Encounters with Invisibility Cloaked “Predator” Entities
Beachgoers in the US have real-life Jaws to fear
**********
The Black Diary: M.I.B, Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books
Chasing the Elusive Pennsylvania Bigfoot: A Cryptid from Another Reality
Haunted Hills and Hollows: What Lurks in Greene County Pennsylvania
Black Eyed Children: Revised 2nd Edition
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio - Listen to Arcane Radio on Tumblr.com
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved