Lancashire 'Hellhound?'

“Some years ago, in 2015, I was talking to an old school friend's mother. They were farmers in the town of Kirkham, Lancashire. She told me a story of the time she saw a strange animal at the bottom of one of her fields. In the summertime, every evening, she would walk the fields with her black Labrador. At the time, her son had put out a couple of garden chairs under a tree for her to sit on. These were placed in the last field she used to walk in. The dog would sniff and run around as they do. She would sit and enjoy the evening sunshine.
One evening, she had her usual walk with her dog, she got to the last field and sat down for a rest and enjoying the view. Then at the very bottom of the field which backs onto the railway lines, she saw a large animal. I asked her what it looked like. She described seeing a large dark brown or black animal about the size of a bull, but it looked more like a dog. It was walking on all fours from right to left, keeping very close to the fence which separated her land and the railway cutting. She is not sure if it was on her side of the fence or the railway side. I asked her if it was a wild boar or a deer or just a large dog. The answer was a definite no, this lady had been around animals and farmyard stock all her life, and I am pretty sure she knows what she’ saw, and it was none of the animals I mentioned.” - Leon Howarth
Missing Time at Abandoned Campgrounds
“I was driving through the mountains between British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. My fiance and I pulled over at an abandoned camping grounds. We lost a few hours and we know we didn't fall asleep! We seen odd bright lights through a few trees. We remember seeing it arriving and it only made a kind of quiet humming noise. I can't recall what happened in those few hours. I just remember coming to and feeling oddly sickly scared and we sped out of there so fast and we didn't pull over again until we got out of the mountains and to our destination in Alberta. Then we got a few hours of sleep. - Santana Bergen- Carbone
