Girls Attacked by Huge Black Bird in San Jose, CA

“The guy that said that he Was picked up and carried (the 1977 Lawndale, Illinois bird attack incident), I believe it! Something just like that happened to me and a girl named Ida around 1969 or 1970 in San Jose, California. We were walking across the street in front of her house, when a huge black bird (just like the bird described in Lawndale incident), came swooping down the hill at the end of the street, straight at us, and tried to grab us. I remember it shrieking when it missed us. I remember the whole street getting dark as it flew over us. I also had bad dreams about it afterwards. I remember telling my parents about it and they didn't believe me and told me to quit making up stories. I have always remembered it very vividly. It cared the holy sh*t out of me!!” KB
NOTE: Here's the Lawndale, Illinois account...Lon
**********
Law of Attraction
One night I was thinking to myself about an experience a roommate of mine in college told me. He told me how he remembered being about two years old and jumping up and down in his crib at night while his parents were watching TV in another room. He said that all of a sudden his closet door opened up and he saw a man-like figure. From what I recall of the story he described it as “static like” in form. Basically, a thin, shadowy, nondescript man.
He said he was scared stiff and the two just stared at each other for a long time. Then, all of a sudden my friend said “BOO” to the figure and the figure got scared and disappeared and the closet door closed. He said it was such a vivid experience that he remembered it even though he was so young.
Just as I remembered this story, you guys discussed the stick man, and how it’s sightings were more prevalent in children. Creepy!
This friend of mine was very special. He seemed to be in-tune with things. He also told me other stories, like how he dreamt about the 911 attacks the night before they happened (he was living very close to NY city at the time). He told me he never heard of Afghanistan before, but in the dream he had an intense feeling of hate for this country, so much so that when he woke from the dream he asked his wife “where’s Afghanistan? Is that a real country?”
There are other stories as well. There were a couple incidents where he would “manifest” things that he needed. One day he said to me that he would like to have a new leather jacket. The next day, we were moving into a new room at the college and in his room... there was only one thing left behind. In his closet was a brand new leather jacket. It was his size. I was shocked and thought he had planted it there to be funny. He shrugged it off and said “this stuff happens to me all the time”. Antonio
Expanded Perspectives
**********
Giant Bat-Like Creature
“In June, 2009, in the Midlands, I witnessed a large bat-like creature with a wing span of at least 15 feet and with a body at least 4 foot. I heard it before I seen it. I could see the membrane of the wings inflate as it pushed its wings down. It was all black that I could make out and flying about the level of my bedroom window 30 ft away from my position. Never saw anything like it before or since.” Wayne Newitt
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
“The Duke” and the FBI: A Strange Saga
Mysterious Flashes of Light are Coming From the Lunar Surface
11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home
Loch Ness monster study results 'surprising'
Chinese dissidents are being executed for their organs, former hospital worker says
**********
Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs
The Chilling, True Terror of the Black-Eyed Kids: A Monster Compilation
Beasts of Britain
Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio - Listen to Arcane Radio on Tumblr.com
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!