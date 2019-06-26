Giant Birds Over California, Georgia, New York & North Carolina

“Some years back 1993 in Chino, California. About 20 or so of us noticed what appeared to be a 5 foot tall black bird just chilling on a gate. As it jumped off the gate onto the ground, it was about 1.5 to 2 feet taller than the 3 foot tall gate. It was scary looking. The wingspan was f--king long. I would say maybe 12 to 18 feet.” JB
“I saw a Thunderbird perched on a limb as I was walking down Lookout Mountain in Georgia back in 1990. I looked up and at the same time it was looking down at me. The Thunderbird literally bounced on the limb, flapped its wings and flew off. It was solid black from head to feet and never made a sound.” AS
“When I was a kid (in 1967), I attended an all boys camp in the Adirondacks called Camp Hyrock and one morning the entire camp, while assembled for roll call, witnessed one of these Thunderbirds flyover. Two counsellors ran to the office to grab cameras but it was gone before anybody could fully understand what they had seen. I'm now 63 years old so that was 50 years ago.” Biff
“I saw the fleeting end of a bird that's wingspan touched two pine trees on opposite sides of a farm path that a combine regularly drove through. It had to be at least 30 feet. I want to say 13 feet but after measuring it was closer to 30-45 feet. Silly but it happened in Newton Grove, North Carolina in 2012." Fox X
