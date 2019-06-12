Giant Bird Sightings in Puerto Rico, Massachusetts & Michigan

“You know that Indian folklore in part tells the truth. I'll explain. Back in 2001-December to be exact, I went on a cruise to the Caribbean. It was a Royal Caribbean cruise. On our third or fourth day, we landed on Puerto Rico. One hour into port, a group of ten of us got a tour guide for just about an hour. Well, the tour guide was explaining spots of interest in the island, but since it was like a rainy-overcast day, he said that it wouldn't be possible to visit those sites. He took us to the beach in San Juan. We all got out, the sun was out just for like 20 minutes. I was married to my ex-wife at the time and I was taking pictures of her just a couple feet from our tour bus. Well, I saw the clouds coming in, the cloud was shaped almost like an arrow, at the tip of the arrow were two giant birds. They both had white rings on their necks, one was way larger, the other one was about the size of a Cessna propeller air-plane. I yelled to the tour guide to look up at the cloud, and repeated to all the members to look up, but by that time, the two giant birds went straight up higher than the clouds. Then the rain came down and we quickly went into the bus. Nobody believed me. I took pictures of the cloud. I still have them, but the birds weren't in the view. Indian legend says these birds bring rain clouds to villages that are in need of rain for planting their harvest. In a way the Indians were right." - Manuel Ponce
“In approximately summer, 1975, I saw a shadow on a 100 foot granite viaduct, looked up and saw this ENORMOUS bird! I waited for my dad to come home from work. At dinner he was quiet, I said, 'Dad, I saw something strange today.' He replied, 'You saw a thunderbird, so did I.' He drove cab in town in Boston, but we lived in the burbs. We both saw same thing, same day, 25+ miles apart. Crazy right? Except we're of indigenous ancestry and of the Thunderbird clan. These are spiritual creatures.” - tripleyoker
“I saw a Thunderbird in about the spring of 1975, in Muskegon, Michigan. I was plinking at stuff with my new BB gun and I saw a sparrow. I shot at it and right next to it a GIANT Bird took off! I was about 10 years old and can tell you this thing scared me so bad I ran. I was about 15 or 20 feet away from it and can guarantee that the wingspan had to be 25 to 30 feet long with at least a 3 foot width. I thought the wing closest to me was going to hit me. It was a Thunderbird for sure.” - Bruce Cook
