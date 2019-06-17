Giant Bird Sightings in the Midwest

“Many years ago in southern Ohio, some buddies and I were out scouting for new places to go hunting. While walking through the woods, we came up to a big swamp. As we were standing there taking in our surroundings and talking, for about 10 minutes or so, about 50 yards away, gliding down from the tree tops, was what we all thought was somebody in a hang glider going to crash into the water, but after a second or two of observation, we were in awe that this was a huge bird that resembled a California Condor but much larger. It stayed in our sight for perhaps another 5 or 6 seconds. It never flapped its wings in its descent down, just glided to a place in the middle of the swamp where there were lots of dead trees and cat tails that obscured any further sighting. We stood there for a while thinking it might show itself but it never did. On the drive home, our opinions differed on the size and even if it was a bird at all, maybe a giant kite or remote control plane that somebody was flying and crashed, since it did not flap the wings, but we found that highly unlikely since we were in a very remote area. But we all agreed the wingspan was at least 12 feet or more.” - citizen-x
“I live in Shelbyville, Illinois. In the early 1960s, I would have been about 10 years old, I saw a huge bird sitting on top of our milking barn. The bird was several times larger than an ordinary buzzard. When the bird flew away, it's wing span was half the length of the barn, so that would be about 20 feet. I will never forget it.” - Carl Borders
“Around 2009, in Plainfield, Indiana, I was outside. It was around 12:00 noon. I happened to look up at the sky. I spotted a huge black bird in the sky that cast a big black shadow. I had to look about three times or more, since I thought it was a hang-glider. It was not. The wing span on that thing was about 20 feet across.” - Dixie Pierpont
Blue Praying Figure
“One night it was storming, lighting, thunder, everything. I was about 6 years old (2008) and was sleeping on the couch. I woke up to the sound of thunder at about 2:00-3:00 AM. I rolled over on my side and saw a transparent blue figure praying over the bed in the guest bedroom. No one was sleeping in the bed, and I stared at it for a few more seconds, rapidly blinking, before making it out to be my great aunt who had passed a few months prior. I rolled over, rubbed my eyes, and turned back around to face her, only to see her still standing there, hands folded, not moving, wearing her dress. I was now terrified that what I was seeing was completely real. In pure and utter fear, I got up and ran towards my Grandma’s kitchen. There, I found my Grandma and Dad having a conversation. They were the only ones up. I was telling them I saw a ghost. They said it was just my imagination and to go back to bed. The thing is though, they didn’t seem confident, I sensed that something was wrong. I don’t remember what happened after this except for how much those 3 minutes impacted my life. I was so damn scared of that room. I wouldn’t go near if. To this day (17 years old) I make sure that door is closed 100% and wouldn’t sleep in there for $100.” - LP
