Bizarre Humanoid Encounters

“Something happened ten years ago (2005) that I've never told anyone. I was about 15 or 16 back then and had never heard of Slender Man or Mothman or anything like that. I was walking down to the beach from on top of the hill I lived on to meet my buddies to get into mischief. I remember it was a very foggy night and around 2:00 AM in the morning. I was coming down a long street with street lamps at every intersection, when I noticed about 3 or 4 blocks down, there was something standing in the intersection. It was tall. Very tall, and skinny, and I can't remember seeing any clothes on it but it wasn't naked. It was silvery, I guess, and was standing dead still under the streetlamp staring straight up at it. It didn't seem to notice me at all, it just stared at the light. Then I noticed its legs. You know how an Ostrich leg looks? Bent backwards at the knee? That's how its legs were. I remember feeling an immediate sense of doom and I remember being so startled that I cut the entire 4 blocks just so I wouldn't have to get close to it. It never saw me that I know of. It just stared up into the light. I never spoke of this to anyone until now. Has anyone ever seen anything like this?” - Diego
“I was awoken out of my sleep to something standing at my bedside just watching me. I saw it for about two seconds then it was gone. It fits the same bill as this thing (the Mothman). It did not make a sound. It did not smell. It did nothing to me. I don't know how long it was there watching me sleep. I'm in Spokane, Washington. I have not seen it again but who's to say its not there while I sleep. I had a hard time sleeping afterward. For about three weeks I slept with my knife set sharpener. I was not frightened. I was more mad at being watched while I slept like you might be mad if a peeping tom was looking into your window. What I saw was about 6 foot 4, skinny, a brownish color and it had a skinny face. I could not make out what color its eyes were. It seemed like it had wings but I cant be sure of that. Whoever I tell this to blows it off like I am crazy but this has never happened to me before. I could see thinking I was crazy if I had other symptoms like seeing other stuff or hearing chatter that is not there. A month later I am still shaken and have a hard time sleeping.” - Tad Casper (discussing something that happened to him in his house in Spokane, Washington in 2015
