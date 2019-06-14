Bigfoot, Shadow Figure and Time Loop in the Catskills

I would like to tell you about a couple of unusual things that I have encountered. First off I will tell you I grew up a small farm and am an avid outdoorsman. My family are hunters and I am familiar with all the local wildlife. I have lived in the area called 'the Ridge' all my life. I'm 43. I am working on becoming a '35er' in the Catskills and have done 17 peaks so far. I call the woods my home.
My first story happened when I was in my mid-twenties. I would take my family camping on vacation in the Catskills in Livingston Manor. On this particular day I was taking my son fishing to a pond I had found way in the woods. It was about a two-mile walk up an old logging road that was made at the turn of the century. There was a pond at the top of a series of waterfalls that had an old dam built to control water flow for the old railroad that long had been removed. There was a summer cottage on the pond that me and my son walked to and around to ask for permission to fish. No one was there and it looked like no one had been in a very long time. So I decided to fish from the dam at the edge of the property. We were there all afternoon and fishing was good.
It was getting pretty dark when we started hearing noises in the woods across the pond in the direction of the cottage. They sounded like footsteps, heavy ones. They would go and stop sometime fast and sometimes like they were creeping along. I thought that maybe the cottage owner was coming to chase us out of there so I shouted "hello, who's there?" But got no response. Then there was more noise from the other side now. There was more than one. Now I'm thinking bear? Coyotes? I yelled again and as I did a rock hit the ground 20 feet from me. Now I know bear don't throw rocks. Was someone messing with us? Just as I thought that another rock, big rock, hit the water. Now I know when I'm not wanted and quickly gathered my things and my son. I yelled out "all right we're leaving" and got the heck out of there. I could hear the footsteps continued around in our direction around the pond as we headed out. Whatever it was it stopped when we got 100 yards down the trail. What or who was in the woods back then I still don't know. We were miles from the nearest road and no one ever answered. Whatever it was didn't want us there.
My next story took place when I was hiking with my sister up Whittenburg Mountain on our way to Cornell Mountain. We had made it to the summit of both Whittenburg and Cornell in about 2.5 hours and were on our way back. We made good time up and the trail was clearly marked. I had GPS just in case and record my hikes as I go so I can look at average pace, elevation gain ect. We had seen others on the trail too. Now I can't explain it but it took us a long time to get down. A really long time. We kept hiking and following the trail for hours but it just kept going. Both me and my sister couldn't understand it but what took us 2.5 hours up took 6.5 to get back. It was like we were stuck in a time loop. We checked the GPS and maps and followed trail marks but it seemed like we weren't getting anywhere. We would comment to each other how long it is taking and what was going on. The GPS kept saying a little farther. By the time we made it out it had been 10 hours! Time warp? Fae folk messing with us? Can't say. The GPS showed our average pace onto the way back was the same as the ascent and the mileage didn't add up to the time. Just wierd. I really think there was something going on.
My last story happened when I was on my way home from work. I have about a 40 minute drive to work on route 44/55 that takes me over the Ridge and to local town of Newburgh on the Hudson River. On my way home I was approaching the ridge where 1200 foot cliffs rise above the Hudson Valley. It was a swamp on both sides of the road. It was dark out and a clear nice night. Up ahead about 60 feet I saw a figure come out and cross the road. I was traveling about 55 miles an hour. It was a shadow person. My headlights could not light it up even though it was right in front of me. The figure was tall walking on 2 legs, if I had to guess taller than 6 feet. My headlights would illuminate the road everything around it even the sign past it. But not he figure. It absorbed the light and was just dark. You couldn't see through it but it was definitely there and turned toward me a little as it crossed from right to left. I slowed when I reached the spot where I saw it but there was nothing there. It was swamp on both sides that was sparsely wooded. If something was there it would have nowhere to hide. I firmly believe I saw a shadow person cross in front of me. Something that walks on 2 legs and is the size of a big human. I have never seen anything there again. Lloyd
Expanded Perspectives
**********
Thunderbird Over Wyoming
“I saw what appeared to be a Thunderbird while driving on I-80 through Wyoming near Rawlins, Wyoming. It was on the ground on the side of the road, maybe about 60 yards away from the side of the road. There was a fence post, a barbwire fence post, and this thing was as tall as the post. It was standing there with his wings spread a little and his head down between his wings looking up at me. It looked kind of like a cross between a raven and a hawk with a little bit of a longer neck. I didn't quite know what I saw but I know it was bigger than the antelope standing on the backside of it until I saw some things about Thunderbirds on YouTube and how they describe that it was pitch black and how it looks and I realized that I probably saw one of these Thunderbirds.” - Carlos Silva
**********
Facebook event announcement: Ronald Murphy - Folklorist, Paranormal Investigator and Author - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
What the U.S. Government Knows of the Men in Black (or Doesn’t)
Another Loch Ness Sighting of a Creature With a “Head and Neck”
Why a Boston lawyer bankrolled the man behind the FBI’s infamous Bigfoot file
Video: North Carolina Woman Claims Multiple Bigfoot Lurk in Her Backyard
U.S. death rates from suicides, alcohol and drug overdoses reach all-time high
New 'Phantoms & Monsters' Archive - Important posts from the past 15 years - Updated and adding daily - Make sure to bookmark
**********
The Mammoth Book of Unexplained Phenomena
Angels
The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins
Mysterious North America: Mysteries, Legends, and Unexplained Phenomena across the United States, Mexico, and Canada
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved