Bat-Winged Humanoid and Minions Appear in Bedroom

The following odd account was recently forwarded to me:
"It was a very hot still night (upper 90's, no wind) in the mid 1970's. My windows were full open, and I'm sweating bullets. I'm laying on top of my sheets, twisting around to try to find cooler spots on the bed and I stuck my head as close to the screen in the window as I could praying for a breeze, or at least asking very strongly. I turn here, shuffle there and by now I've been in bed for almost two hours with no relief.
On the north wall of my room is the front door, and halfway to the corner (east) is another window (a street light outside keeps my room from ever being dark unless there is a power outage). I'm just wishing I could get to sleep, and for a good cool breeze. I think I feel the bed move. A minute or so goes by and my bed shakes harder. I pull my head part way out of the window and look down to the end of my bed. There are three figures standing there - one tall male in the center and two small cowering things on each side of him right up against its legs. It kinda reminded me of the Ghost of Christmas Future portion of a 'Christmas Carol' but the two creatures were not male or female in appearance nor do they seem to have clothes. They were just hunched over crowding the center figure. The tall man looks to be very well dressed (even though it is all black and dark), it almost looks like a formal suit is being worn by him. I can see no real features (eyes, hair, nose, mouth...and I can't remember if it had a hat or not). They never made a sound and seemed to move in unison, and stayed at the end of the bed for maybe three minutes before moving a foot or so. They moved more in front of the other window.
Shortly after that, like within 30 seconds, the two creatures at its feet moved away from it, and its formal clothes (or what I thought were it's formal clothes) unfurls out into wings that are connected to its arms; kind of like a bats, only more humanistic. I freaked! I didn't yell out for my parents, I pulled the sheets over my head and prayed to God to protect me, and rid the house of this whatever it was. At least I did fall asleep not long after I started to pray.” EM
NOTE: No location was given. Were these phantoms or corporeal beings? Lon
