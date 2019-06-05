Baby Morphs Into Black-Eyed Reptoid

“I have never told anyone this but a couple years ago (2014) I used to work at a Thai restaurant that was right next to a Walmart. Once in awhile, when my break would start I would walk over to Walmart. One time, I was walking on the sidewalk about midway between the two buildings and a woman exited the Walmart with a young child in a stroller. As I walked past them I looked at the child and it looked over at me - and I’m not joking when I say this - the child’s face turned grayish/green, expanded somewhat on the sides and stretched out a bit in the front, it’s eyes turned black. It glared at me, and stuck it’s tongue out at me (this only lasted a couple seconds). It’s face and eyes immediately went back to normal and it looked away like nothing had happened. I instantly knew that it was mocking me and did it deliberately so that I would see it. There was no one else on the sidewalk. It happened very fast but I remember it very clearly and think about it every once in awhile even though it happened at least 5 years ago.
When it initially happened I thought the child’s face was shifting because it was about to throw up but then when it stuck its tongue out I realized that I had just witnessed it shift on purpose. I know what I saw and even remember knowing exactly what I was seeing as it was happening. I instantly knew that this thing had done this on purpose and it was not some slip up. I have never been able to get the image out of my head. The best reference I can give is from the movie “The Devil’s Advocate.” There is a scene where the women are trying on clothes in a store and as the one woman pulls her dress over her head to try it on her face morphs into a demonic shape for a couple seconds as she looks at the other woman. That is exactly what happened to me except it sort of looked reptilian/demonic at the same time.” - Philip Erdman
**********
Giant Hawk in Downtown Denver
“I saw a giant bird in downtown Denver several years ago. I was standing at a corner waiting to cross the street when I noticed it was starting to sprinkle a little. I looked up and it was one of those wind swept, partly sunny watercolor skies that you might see in dream or something. It was odd looking outside then. For that time of year anyway. I turned to look at the dark clouds over an office building about 20 floors high when I noticed this hawk-looking bird. At first I thought that's what it was. But then soared into a cloud that was pretty far up and that's when I froze. You know when you can see the proportions of something when it is next to something else that you know the size of. I looked at the building and the distance from the top of the roof to the clouds. This bird was huge and I stood there waiting for it to resurface from the clouds it never did. I will never forget the feeling that went through me when realized what I just saw." - brcmack
**********
Facebook event announcement: Jack Cary - Cryptozoologist / Author - 'Paranormal Planet' - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
“She believed he was an extra-terrestrial being”
D-Day Remembrance — An Unusual Ghost Story
Experts Stumped by Strange Object that Washed Ashore in North Carolina
The 2019 Everest Death Toll Rises to 11
This Human Mouth-Shaped Coin Purse Is Freaking People Out
**********
Strange Pennsylvania Monsters
Mojave Mysteries (Desert Paranormal Series) (Volume 1)
Nightmare in the Woods: One Family's True, Strange and Terrifying Encounter with Bigfoot in the Northeastern United States
The Sociopath Next Door
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved