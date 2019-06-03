Avoiding MIB & High Strangeness

Lon,
I wrote about my encounter with what I suspect was with the MIB and the encounter with someone or something I had chased thought the woods one night.
Now I want to update on what transpired after that incident.
For a month everything quieted down then for three nights my security lights would go on three or four times late at night. This happened every third or fourth week. During these activities my security cameras only recorded slight movement just beyond the lights illumination. This went on for perhaps six months. One night my ten year old mongrel dog started growling and staring at the door and even went to the window but came back and sat near me whimpering.
One day my neighbors' ranch hands rode up the service road from the area where they grazed their cattle. They asked if I had seen any strangers around because one of their cattle was to give birth to a calf had disappeared and they searched the area for three days with no indications of the animals whereabouts. I told them about the activity around my home and was surprised to see their reaction. They mentioned they saw lights often in the forest and canyon a few miles away. To be honest, even though I loved my house and property I finally had enough. I sold the house and just about everything I owned and relocated to another country in SE Asia where I bought a condo in a major city and living peacefully and well.
Thanks for your website Lon, it is enjoyable to read.
Sincerely,
HO
NOTE: The witness is referring to Stay Away From MIB!
**********
Trucker Observes Light
“I used to be a long-haul trucker in late September of 2015 I left the Petro truckstop in Las Vegas in the evening to make my way to Denver. I was traveling east on a very remote section of I 70 in eastern Utah at around 3am. If you've ever traveled this stretch of road you know it is very remote with next to nothing between Green River Utah and Grand Junction Colorado. It was on this stretch of road that I observed a large glowing white light in the sky through my windshield for over an hour. It was too close to be a star or satellite and was not an airplane as it sat still then moved abruptly side to side and up and down before stopping again. The object seemed to be tracking my truck as I made my way through the canyons with almost no other traffic on the road at that time. It stayed right in my field of vision through curves switchbacks and elevation changes. However I never seemed to get any closer to it. The light eventually disappeared and never came back. All I know is it was not like any aircraft I had ever seen fly and seemed to know I was watching it." Bo Darville
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
