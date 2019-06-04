Alien Landing Crew Encountered in Devon, UK

I recently stumbled upon the following account:
The event I'm about to tell you happened in January 2005 at Devon, United Kingdom. Every Wednesday evening, my little brother and I got the chance to take our three dogs out for a walk (as I worked every day apart from them). On this particular evening, we decided we would walk somewhere different, so after about an hour of walking through different fields and taking different turns, we came to some woods. We should have really turned around by then, but we decided to go on.
It was starting to get dark, but we didn't care. We felt safe having the dogs around. After about 20 minutes of walking through the woods, we became aware that one of the dogs was barking hysterically and acting in a strange way; soon after, the other two began doing the same. My little brother and I became very frightened as we didn't know what they were barking at and we didn't know where we were. We soon noticed what they were barking at.
My little brother grabbed my arm and pointed out a huge beaming light in the sky. It was like nothing I've ever seen in my life! It was extremely bright, very silent and was moving very, very slowly. I knelt down holding the dogs and my brother very tight. I felt I had to try and protect them. The fact that I was 18 meant nothing. I was just as afraid as them. It took around 10 minutes to fly out of sight, and when it did, I was relieved. Up ahead, we could see the end of the woods, we walked very fast because by now it was very dark, which made the whole experience more terrifying. Little did I know it was about to get a whole lot worse!
The dogs got to the opening of the woods before us and soon began barking again. Instantly, my brother clung to me. We slowly approached the opening to which there was a huge field, but there it was: the enormous object what we had seen overhead was at the very bottom of the vast field. We crouched down and just stared. We didn't speak at all. This time there were no lights, just a cold-looking object. It was very far away, so we didn't feel that threatened by it, but then all of a sudden I noticed something emerging from the craft one by one.
There were around 8-10 beings. We were too far away to see their faces (thankfully), but they were quite clearly prodding the grass with something. The dogs were silent, just sat watching what was going on; they seemed as intrigued as we. I seriously couldn't believe what I was looking at. We sat watching them for roughly 10 minutes; that was, until my brother persuaded me that we should start to walk back. He was right, but although I was petrified, I just could not stop watching them. I kept thinking that I will probably never see anything like this in my life.
We eventually made it home. I could not even speak because I was so shocked. Our mum and dad surprisingly believed us, but not many other people did. I don't care because they didn't see it and we did, and I'm grateful for it, although I won't ever be going there again. I just know I will never ever forget it. - bow789
