COAST TO COAST AM - WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2019

Join me as I welcome alien abductee and experiencer David Eckhart for the 2nd part of his interview on Arcane Radio. Over a decade ago, David and his family began to endure numerous abductions and close encounters in their home near Pensacola, Florida. The encounters have continued, though the activity has recently picked up in intensity. David's ordeal has been thoroughly documented because of his determination to discover why he was chosen. I have assisted David in his journey since 2010. His story was presented on 'Fact or Faked: The Paranormal Files' which resulted in one of the series highest rated episodes, namely because the team could not debunk David's claims. It's time for the truth to be disclosed LIVE! Please be advised: some of the information may be too intense and graphic for certain individuals. David's story can be found in my most recent book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality' - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1093448814 - This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, May 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“Okay, here's my story. I was at a lake in the back of one of the neighborhoods near me and I was with a couple friends. They were cliff jumping into the lake and I was just swimming around. After a while of this, we just hung out on top of the cliff. Soon after a truck arrived with a tall thin guy, maybe 16, and two girls around the same age. It was when they arrived and started jumping off the cliff too that I became uneasy. I asked my friends if we could start biking home and they were like 'sure'. As I got on my bike, I turned back around to take one last look and the guy was staring at me but I noticed that he had only white eyes. No color, no pupil, nothing. At the time I hadn't even heard of white eyed kids so I googled people without pupils and nothing came up. It was weird AF but true.” SammieBeexx-----“I have had an experience with WEK (White Eyed Kid). It was 12 years ago (2005). I was driving through the Petrified Forest National Park (in Arizona). I pulled over on a deserted stretch of road just after sunset. I hadn't seen a car for at least 1.5 hours. I got out to have a smoke and check the map and out of nowhere there was a kid who looked maybe 13 in a hoodie and jeans. She asked if I would give her a ride. I couldn't because I was packed to the gills in the middle of moving, so I declined but offered to let her use my phone so she could call someone, I even offered to wait with her until someone picked her up. She became livid and gave me a grimace, which is when I noticed the eyes, purely white. I opened my trunk and grabbed a sandwich and bottle of water, set them on the ground and got back in my car. Within a week I was in the hospital with complete renal failure with no idea from the doctors why it happened and ended up flat lining twice. I didn't think much about it until I was telling my nana from Norway about it and she told me they're death harbingers. What's the most unnerving is the fact I had seen her a few more times afterwards in multiple cities and states.” K Mitchell**********************************************************************