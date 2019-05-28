USO Calls Out Eyewitness' Name

“About 4 years ago (2015) me and my aunt were swimming in the lake of Lake Chelan (in Washington) or however you spell that. Anyway, out of nowhere, I looked down and saw a blue lift emerging from the water right under me. I freaked out and swam to my aunt and she saw it too. Out of nowhere, it disappeared and about two hours later, when we were on the beach chairs, I saw the same looking light in the sky. No joke. I shoved me aunt's shoulder but she was already looking at it. It hurt my eyes to look at it but she was just motionless not blinking. I finally got her attention and she told me that it sounded like it was calling her name over and over again. She could have just been paranoid and made the sounds in her head but I know what I saw in the water and in the sky and I don’t like it.” GMV
Strange Reaction to UFO Encounter
“I am from Utah. I live just over an hour from Duchene, between where I live and Duchene its just massive mountains and desert. My town is small and high in the eastern mountain area. In 2013, my two daughters and I were walking back from the park and my oldest daughter says. 'Mom, what is that!?' She points up to the sky and sitting there in the sky is a HUGE object. It was silent, no lights. As soon as my eyes were locked on it, I felt deaf, like I couldn't hear any normal sounds that were around us. My youngest daughter pulls on my sleeve and I look down and she has thrown up on herself. We just stood there in silence for a good minute. All the sudden. I could hear the birds, cars, dogs barking in the distance just like before. That thing took off SO FAST, there was a huge mountain right in front of it, it should have crashed into it but it didn't, it just disappeared. It was a long dark brown/red color, no windows, holes or lights. We ran home and stayed there the rest of the day." Jenn Jeffs
