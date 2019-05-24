Upright 'Wolf' in Texas Woods

“I observed a UFO over Lake St. Clair in 1998. At time I was 17 and really had no interest in the subject. A buddy and me were out on an island north of Mitchell's Bay. Our intention was to shoot flares into the lake as all our rural fun involved fire or blowing up tree stumps or something of that nature. It was summer break. We were out of high school. It was after midnight but I couldn't really tell what time it was. There were no smartphones or anything back then. We saw an object over the water, I would guess, from our perception, maybe 150 feet high or something. It was hard to tell. At first the object was round with a slight girth in the center. It looked the way the dark side of the moon looks when the moon looks in a waxing crescent, you can tell there is something there but its like a haze and darkens out everything beyond it. We watched if for a few minutes where it really didn't do anything. It was a moment where we both were just trying to figure out what the object was because it was just sitting there. After a few minutes it lit up extremely bright on one side and began to rotate. It was absolutely dark on one side but it was like the top of a lighthouse except much higher in the sky. It was so shockingly bright that when its focus was in our direction I would turn my head slightly to avoid it. It dimmed up a bit and got encompassed by a glow. It moved left and stopped, right and stopped and then returned to its position where it sat a moment and shot up at what seemed like impossible speed. At this point, being younger, I was like, 'Whatever, I don't know what it was, don't care.' So we went back to doing what we were doing, however about three or four minutes passed and three more objects, lights, came from land across the lake which we were able to identify as helicopters that seemed to be interested in the area. I don't know what it was, I just remembered if it was nothing why would helicopters come? Doesn't make sense. Someone knew it was there.” Ashley El Dorado

Mr. Strickler - My grandson confided an encounter to me on May 17, 2019. The sighting was in Bastrop, Texas on May 16, 2019 toward dusk, in the wooded area of Tahitian Village. He stated that he saw something move in the woods next to his house, and saw what looked like a wolf chasing something. He stood there transfixed trying to figure out what he was seeing, when it stood up on its hind legs, suddenly noticing him, then staring back at him before leaving. He then ran inside the house as fast as he could. He told me his parents don’t believe him, but I do, he was very serious, is not prone to making up, or telling stories, and is genuinely scared. I looked for pictures online, and he picked out the one circled in red, in the link attached to this email. https://youtu.be/J8pMaVWfSP0 - JR**************************************************