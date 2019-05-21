'Thunderbirds' Over Michigan, Pennsylvania & Tennessee

“I saw one of these "birds" in 1976 in southeast Michigan. Watched it for 10 minutes as it sat on a large dead tree-top. 20 feet tall easy, plumed neck, mottled pink-gray neck and head, huge curved beak, golden eyes that turned ruby red as it looked into the sun. Vast wingspan, thick legs, long claw talons. As it flapped wings prior to soaring off it made an eerie dry-throat "caw".” Albert Miller
“I just saw one these in Erie, Pennsylvania - a Thunderbird. I have an eyewitness too, my girlfriend. We were standing in our backyard, when I said, 'That's big, that's really big! Oh my God, that's huge!!!' It was the size of a small air-plane. The wing width from my point of view on the ground was a 2 feet or more in width wingspan, easily 10 feet on each side. It was big, big. This was on father's day 2018 (Sunday, June 17, 2018). And then the thing folded up his wings and it was a black dot flying back over Lake Erie in that direction.” Captain Caveman
“I was skeptic till I observed one! I had depth and visual markers to judge this by. I live in a very rural area on top of a small mountain in east Tennessee and not to far from the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge. I was chilling on my back porch on September 1, 2018 when the birds began to squawk and take off. I watched some crows and a hawk take flight. From across the sky it looked like a small plane or glider way up high, until it got closer. I am not far from a hang-gliding site and see them often. I ruled that out right away. It was soaring with a wing span of a small plane but it was a bird! It was the Thunderbird! A bird I did not know anything about till I saw it with my own eyes!” Dee Williams
