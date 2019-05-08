The 'Stickman' Entity

“I saw a stickman entity when I was a kid through the door hole in my parents' flat. I was going to the elementary school so this must have happened in early to mid 90s. Possibly around 1993-1995. This happened in Turkey, city of İzmir. It was a sunny afternoon in April and I was waiting for my friend to come and play PC games together. I heard a sound coming from the apartment's corridor and thought my friend arrived. Went to the door to peek through the door hole. I saw a stickman-like figure standing in front of our neighbor's door. It was not black. It looked like it was made out of clean light brown wood. It had black spheres for hands, feet and head. Visually its body, limbs and the black spheres were identical to giant matchsticks in color and proportion. Even weirder, it was wearing a yellowish fedora hat with transparent dark fabric hanging from the edges. I could still see that it had no facial features through the thin fabric. I was very confused but kept watching it and it did not move for about five seconds. Then it made a slightly quick wavy movement with its arms (like the motion is carried from one arm to the other) and that scared me off. My mom was at home so I ran to her and told her that there's something in the apartment. We saw nothing when we checked back. Later I discarded it as an optical illusion since I saw this through the door hole. Maybe there was some dirt or a bug with long legs on the door hole lens. Years later I found about the stickman, hatman and shadow people phenomenon and that really creeped me out. Below is an illustration I made of the entity I saw that day - Arethrid
-----
“So I saw a stick figure, travelling back roads on the coast of North Carolina in a city called Cape Carteret. It was around 20:30. I distinctly remember looking at my radio for the time a few minutes prior to seeing the entity. I rounded a bend going 80 kmh, maybe a little slower, and out of he corner of my eye, I saw a black incredibly thin creature, with a bulbous head, walking up the side of a ditch towards the road, maybe a meter and a half off the road. Listening to this story it sounds very similar to a stick figure. It moved very fast... robotically almost or comparable to a cartoon. Moving fast and leaving particles of themself behind them.... like swiftly walking up the ditch side. Doing some math, going 80 kmh, I cover 22 meters a second, around 73 feet, I saw the creature for about 3 to 5 seconds and didn’t see anything in my mirror once I passed, albeit the night was upon the land and it was pitch black. What do you all think about this? My location was about 25 miles from a military base, the biggest base on the east coast! To add, 'big foot' and other cryptids have been spotted in the same area!” - Andrew
-----
“OMG I saw one (a stickman entity) last year. I had never heard of this before. It was about 9:30 pm, and I had my two dogs out and we were walking back up the driveway to my house when they both started barking, looking down the street. I looked, and three houses down there was a black stick figure "zipping" up and down my neighbor's driveway. It seemed to 'know' I saw it and it stopped, then started heading our way!! I immediately got panicky when I saw it, and dragged the dogs into the house. I was terrified! I turned out all the lights and I kept looking out the window, feeling like it had come into the yard. Thank God I never saw it again. The dogs saw it first, which validates for me it wasn't my 'imagination', I saw it AFTER they started barking at it. It was only about 4-5 ft tall, I'm bad at measurements by sight It, but it was extremely frightening. It wasn't "walking" it was gliding very fast, almost robotic. I hope I never see it again!” - Renegade therapist
**********
Facebook event announcement: Michelle Darnell - Belle Grove Plantation - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Bigfoot: The Colorful Monster
Vatican Opens New Exorcist Training Course to All Faiths
Tracking Down The Skunk Ape
Tales of the Terrifying Man-Monkey
Nepal Battles With India Over Those Yeti Footprints
**********
The Brown Mountain Lights: History, Science and Human Nature Explain an Appalachian Mystery (Contributions to Southern Appalachian Studies)
Mysteries of Mount Shasta: Home Of The Underground Dwellers and Ancient Gods
Lightforms: Spiritual Encounters with Unusual Light Phenomena
The Phoenix Lights: A Skeptics Discovery that We Are Not Alone
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. My tolerance level for criticism and nonsense is extremely low. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!