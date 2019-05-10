Tall Pale Humanoid in the Backyard

I recently came across the following account:
I live in North Carolina, Durham specifically. My family lives in a standard two story house in the middle of a run of the mill neighborhood (lots of intersecting roads etc).
On the night of question (about two nights ago) my family was going to visit a relative who had given birth recently in Greensboro, so I had the house to myself.
I was getting home at around 8-9 pm and decided to bring my dog in. She stays outside in the kennel for the day until we bring her in for the night.
Our house has a garage attached to the left of it, and the garage has a back door that leads into the back yard. Her kennel is just to your right as you exit the door, with a 4-5 feet clearance/path in between it and the garage (there is also a bed of rock just up against the house, this will be important).
She had recently been taken to the vet for her "distressed" behavior, which is why I had to stay home to be with her.
The evening went fine, I watched a movie to pass the time. I then decided to take her out to use the bathroom before being put up for the night, around 12-1.
I took her out the back-garage door with her long leash (I was wearing socks and didn't feel like getting them soaked).
She usually does her "business" in that little clearing between the kennel and garage, so I let her walk down through it.
Our garage has a single light on the back wall (not LED or really bright) so I can see her somewhat well while she does it. She's facing me when suddenly her backside lifts almost one or two feet into the air. (Paranormal or not I f**king screamed at this) I assumed some wild dog or something had tried to drag her.
She runs back to me and I hear rustling among the rocks and this figure stops right as it enters visible view in the light.
I've never seen anything like it in my life. "It" was tall. I'm 6'2 and I had to look slightly up to see where I thought its head was. It was pale but not white or grey, just normal pale flesh-color (like someone who spends a week or two indoors). It was lanky, not really anorexic or anything but definitely disproportionate.
It looked at me for a good 1-2 seconds before it backtracked in the quickest manner I could never replicate. As soon as it went I booked it back inside.
I was torn about calling the police if neighbors who had heard my scream hadn't.
Behold almost half an hour later the police arrive in my driveway (I told them that I had seen a man in the back yard, leaving out the whole tall demon-sh*t going on.)
I have been contemplating whether it was some creature or some NBA-bound nude meth-head.
Once again, I don't count myself as a "believer" in the bigfoot or mothman but I really don't know what the f**k happened. I'm most definitely not taking the dog out alone anytime soon.
What the hell is was thing? Why was it in a suburban neighborhood ? Should I bother telling my family when they get back? TS
**********
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Fortean Photography: The Cottingley Fairies
In Search of Sumatra’s Mysterious Ape: Orang-pendek
Human-Ape Hybrids: It Won’t and Cannot Happen
Britain’s Ministry of Defence Urged to Re-Open UFO Files
Could There Be Life on Mars Today?
**********
Alchemy & Mysticism
Daily Guidance from Your Angels Oracle Cards: 44 cards plus booklet
DMT: The Spirit Molecule: A Doctor's Revolutionary Research into the Biology of Near-Death and Mystical Experiences
Healing with the Angels: How the Angels Can Assist You in Every Area of Your Life
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. My tolerance level for criticism and nonsense is extremely low. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!