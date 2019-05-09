Shadow Figures, Glimmer Men & Creepy Beings

Join me as I welcome owner / innkeeper at Belle Grove Plantation, Michelle Darnell to Arcane Radio. Michelle was born in South Carolina, the oldest of five children. Her grandmother, a very grand Southern woman, instilled in her the passion she has for cooking and entertaining as well as her deep love of history. Michelle’s family moved throughout her childhood which gave her insight into new areas and a diverse mix of friends. After graduating from high school, Michelle enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a Field Radio Operator. Michelle and her husband Brett own and operate Belle Grove Plantation Bed and Breakfast in Port Conway, VA. Belle Grove Plantation is the birthplace of President James Madison and was established in 1670 on the banks of the Rappahannock River. They will be hosting the 2019 Paracon at Belle Grove Plantation on Sept. 27th - 29th. The mansion and grounds have also been investigated by several paranormal groups including SyFy's Ghost Hunters. The website is https://bellegroveplantation.com/ - This should be a fascinating show. Join us this Friday, May 10th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“I don't know what I saw but one time but I was in my front yard when it was raining and I saw something that looked cloaked or like the way 'Predator' looks when he’s invisible jump down from a tree and run towards my gate but in the middle not near the gate door. It looked like something short maybe about 2-3 feet tall. I would have just thought, 'Nah, I'm just seeing things' but my brother-in-law was there with me and saw the same thing. We both looked at each other and said did you see that? That was weird. I don't what it was.” - Gutz Man-----“I think I may have seen something similar, I'm not sure if it was this or a shadow man, but I was out walking with a friend just after dark (though the neighborhood was well lit by street lights) and I saw saw a tall, completely black figure run across the street around fifty feet in front of us. Both sides of the street had buildings right next to it, so I couldn't see it before or after it crossed the street, but when it ran across the street it only took one step. The street was only big enough for two cars to barely pass each other, so not huge, but a few years later I asked a friend who was around 6'5" to try to replicate what I saw, and he wasn't able to even at a full sprint. Judging by the buildings lining the road, and what my friend looked like trying to cross the street like that, whatever I saw had to be at least seven and half feet tall.” - Zalander-----“I possibly encountered a stick man or a shadow person when I was standing in a turret of a M1151 in Iraq. We just dropped off a convoy at Camp Cedar late one night roughly 23:00 evening time. On the way back down the MSR (Main Supply Route), an hour after being on the road, all I could see was the gun truck's dimmed headlights. I took off my night vision goggles for a moment, wiping my face from the sweat, looking ahead of us, suddenly I seen something - a black shaped figure. It seems he was standing a couple of feet on the road way from our left side, though we was going about 40 mph. My driver suddenly swerved to avoid hitting it. I grabbed the 50 calibre machine gun and the turret switch and turned the turret around as fast as possible as we sped away. I got on the radio and told the truck behind us to look out (possible a Hadji insurgent on the road). They radioed back they didn't see anything. My TC (truck commander, the guy riding shotgun) said 'We almost hit a shadow person!' The story is the other 3 gun trucks, using their night vision goggles, didn't see anything. Freaking creepy. -mjeffblacky**************************************************