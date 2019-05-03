Screams From the Sky

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

Location: Ceret, near Perpignan, FranceDate: 1932Time: afternoonA Spanish wood-cutter, Martin Cabrills who was living in a cabin with several other men was one day checking his animal traps with his dog when he was suddenly approached by a man, obviously a hunter, carrying a rifle on his shoulder. The man also carried several birds he had shot. Martin reports that he had never seen him before or after. He spoke to the stranger for about 10 minutes until the sun began to set. They spoke about the best locales for hunting and other mundane things. Soon the man bade goodbye and Martin headed back to his cabin when suddenly he heard some terrifying screams, apparently coming from the man.Martin immediately turned around and noticed that his dog had its ears perked up and was baring its teeth. The dog then began to howl in a panic. Martin was at first hesitant and was not quite sure what to do, when he suddenly heard the terrifying scream again. He immediately ran towards the location where the scream originated from, his dog stayed behind him with its tail between its legs, obviously terrified for some unknown reason.Finally he arrived to within 20 meters from where he heard the screams and could hear the man screaming in the Catalan language ‘Deuxeume-estar!” (Leave me alone) but his voice seemed to originate from somewhere above and behind some trees. Martin looked up and could not see anything, but he could still hear the man’s voice that seem to originate from somewhere in the air. Martin stood there terrified unable to move and crossed himself repeatedly. His dog was also terrified. Three more times he heard the man’s terrified screams asking for help, but his voice seemed to originate from a point further and further away and was becoming weaker. Suddenly everything was quite.The next day he went to check the area (minus his dog that remained trembling under the bed) and found some footprints that seemed to suddenly vanish in mid-stride, apparently belonging to the unfortunate stranger. Before this incident Martin had seen strange “fiery balls of fire” traveling above the trees in the same area.Source: Luis Anglada Font, “La Realidad de los Ovni a traves de los Siglos”**********This is a story my dad told me one time. He was hunting whitetail on some property belonging to a cousin of ours and he was in a tree stand. Well, it was about 1:30 or 2pm and he hears something walking below him. He looks and sees my cousin. So he waves at him and my cousin keeps on walking. So dad whistles, and the person keeps on walking. My dad stays about 45 minutes longer and then decides to get out of the stand and go meet the rest of the people he was hunting with. He gets there and my cousin is standing there and my dad looks at him and says “are you too good to speak to someone?” in a joking way and my cousin looks at my dad confused and says "I’ve been standing here for last a hour and a half with these guys," and the guys with him confirm this. To this day my dad doesn’t know what he saw but he swears it was my cousin. It walked just like him and had his mannerisms! This happen in Southwest Virginia. NP****************************************