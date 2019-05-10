Recent Bigfoot Sightings at Sutton Lake, WV

Sightings of a bigfoot alleged recently at Sutton Lake in central West Virginia may have a historic precedent.
Old news clippings that refer to a wildman, and more recent stories of an ape-like creature, at least imply that the region is a fertile ground for such tales.
The county at the very center of West Virginia is coincidentally home of the legendary Flatwoods Monster, also known as the Braxton County Green Monster, the legend of which attracts many tourists to the region.
According to Andrew Smith, executive director of the Braxton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, rumors of a bigfoot have been circulating in recent months and have even inspired one bigfoot researcher to post video of a lakeside hunt online.
“We’ve heard of an uptick in reports near the lake,” says Smith, who attributes the county’s wealth of monstrous encounters in part to its dark skies and deep forests.
“I’d actually say the reason for so many strange sightings is multi-fold. Braxton County is a pretty large geographic area, but only a small portion is populated and developed, so there’s a lot of empty space, and there’s a lot of area that hasn’t been seen by humans lately, apart from hunters, and, then, not all the time.”
A “Wild man” of Flatwoods, WV
“I was on my way home from lodge meeting,” said Douglas, “When I heard a noise near Ed Wiley’s barn, which is close to the road. I thought it might be a dog and paid little attention to it at first, Then, as I was passing a vacant house a short distance from Ed’s place, I heard a distant door slam and a wild-looking fellow, in rags and with the same long hair and beard that others who have seen him have described, came running out of the front door of the old house, brandishing a huge knotted club and uttering the most horrifying sounds I ever have heard.
“Being convinced by his actions that I was to be assaulted and possibly killed, I drew my revolver and took two shots at him. With this, he turned and fled, screaming louder than ever. I didn’t pursue him. Not me. It would take a braver man than I profess to be to go on the trail of that horrible creature.”
The authorities are again agitating the question of taking some means to capture this much-feared lunatic or whatever he is. Early local newspaper clipping
