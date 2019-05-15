'Rake' in the Cornfield

I was leaving my house with my friend around 2 years ago during the beginning of winter. As we were pulling out we came to see a figure in the cornfield next to my house. As we got closer we came to realize it looked human but wasn’t, it was almost a petrified pale color to it and it was small and was on all fours like Gollum from LoTR and had pale eyes that looked hollow with dark spots around them. We were both in my car and we didn’t say anything as we saw it in my headlights but as we passed it we both asked each other if, “we just f**king saw that.” I had completely forgotten about this story until recently when my friend brought it up to me. I then asked my sister about it a few days later and she said I might have seen something called the rake, so I looked it up. The thing looked just like how some of these pictures describe and I don’t think I’ll ever look at the paranormal the same ever again because of it. RF
Open Triangle UFO
“I swear I seen something in the south of France in 2008 when on vacation, and I can't forget about it. To this day, I still don’t know what it was. At night around 10:00 PM, my mother, her boyfriend, my sister, and me, saw this group of 7 yellow lights in an 'open triangle' formation, like: > Up in the sky, no sounds. It looked like it was very high, but since it was dark outside, it was hard to judge. As far as we noticed, they suddenly appeared, were moving at a pretty fast speed in a straight line, for about 20 to 60 seconds and also suddenly disappeared. This happened at least two nights during our vacation. I also remember me trying to record it with the camera on my phone, but the camera was too bad to see any of the lights we saw. Hearing stories about 'balls of light' in the sky always instantly makes me relive this memory. We were all certain this could not be a normal airplane, a jet or a balloon. I have done research with the hopes of understanding what I might have seen, but I'm still am not sure.” I Am Eye
