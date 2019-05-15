'Rake' in the Cornfield

Join me as I welcome alien abductee and experiencer David Eckhart for the 2nd part of his interview on Arcane Radio. Over a decade ago, David and his family began to endure numerous abductions and close encounters in their home near Pensacola, Florida. The encounters have continued, though the activity has recently picked up in intensity. David's ordeal has been thoroughly documented because of his determination to discover why he was chosen. I have assisted David in his journey since 2010. His story was presented on 'Fact or Faked: The Paranormal Files' which resulted in one of the series highest rated episodes, namely because the team could not debunk David's claims. It's time for the truth to be disclosed LIVE! Please be advised: some of the information may be too intense and graphic for certain individuals. David's story can be found in my most recent book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality' - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1093448814 - This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, May 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

