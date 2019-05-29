'Pterodactyl' Sightings in New York, Pennsylvania & Maryland

“My wife has told me a story of when she was backpacking around 1988 in the Adirondacks of upstate New York. She said she saw a large flying animal over a small lake. She estimated that it had a 20 foot wingspan. But the weirdest thing was that she said it didn't look like a bird, but rather a featherless reptile like a pterodactyl! It wasn't just gliding around. She said it was beating its wings and was surprisingly very fast. She isn't the kind of woman that makes things up either...very honest. She also said that she wasn't scared of it but more in awe of how large it was.” AC
-----
“I saw this bird in the 70’s. I said to my friend Sherry Ann, 'Look, it’s a pterodactyl.' That was after the fact because of the fear I was speechless. This was so large it flew low over me about 10 feet or so above me. All these years I knew it wasn’t normal but I was around ten. I guess it was night time. We were camping on the water, walking out onto a pier. I live in Maryland. I can’t really remember but I believe we were on the eastern shore. That bird could have picked me up like I was a cat. It was as large as a small plane, a Cessna perhaps, but I tell you it wasn’t a vulture or eagle or anything of that or this time!” WDM
-----
“When I was 8 years old in 1973, one summer evening, my two brothers and me were playing in our backyard in Limeport, Pennsylvania. I heard the sound of flapping wings so I looked up. There was a giant pterodactyl flying overhead just above the tops of the trees. I yelled, 'Look at that!' as I pointed up at it. My brothers looked up at it. We then took off running into the house.” D10
-----
“I never told anyone for they would of said I was crazy but delivering morning newspapers in Scarsdale, New York in the late spring of 1962 or 19633 at 5:30 AM, I heard a screech, very loud, and out of the clouds, a huge bird-like creature floated by. It looked like one of those pterodactyls. I never forgot it and I never told any one of it. For what it's worth WTF?” NQ
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Two Bigfoot Sightings in One Week in Northern Georgia
New Zealand: Sinister and Supernatural UFO Incidents
Tree burns inside-out after lightning strike
Murder of the Moth Man: The Mysterious Voodoo Killer of 1966
Teen Dies in Train Accident While Exploring 'Pope Lick Monster' Site
**********
The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality
Communion: A True Story
Keepers of the Garden
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio - Listen to Arcane Radio on Tumblr.com
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!