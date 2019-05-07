Old Hag Syndrome...or Something Else?

Lisa in Florida called to tell of her strange encounter:
“I'm 52 years old. My first experience is with one entity that would be, I guess, would be similar to her (the topic of the show that evening was La Llorona and The Old Hag). This happened when I was 18 years old. I'm in West Palm Beach, Florida now but I lived in Chicago. That's where I was born and raised. This was on the south side of Chicago in the Hyde Park area where I was living with my boyfriend at the time and his mother. And I was pregnant at the time. I only have one child and so, well, one morning my son's dad woke up to go to work. You now, we ate breakfast, he left and I fell back to sleep. And then, all of a sudden, I felt something like mount me. Like get on my back. Literally get on top of me. I was like, 'What's on me?' Then all of a sudden I felt like I couldn't move and I looked over my left shoulder, I looked up and there was this woman on my back. She had on like this tattered greyish white clothing. She looked so scary. She was looking over. She's looking down at me. Now I'm 18 years old. I've never heard of anything like this ever happening. No one in my family ever really talked about anything like this before ever happening to them so it was, like, very weird. I was pregnant with my son. I was about, I'm gonna say 7 months pregnant with my son. Maybe a little bit more towards 8 months, like, almost my due date. And then when I looked at her, she was just so scary and so big and like on me and holding me down and I was literally fighting, trying to grab... because my bed was right by the door of the bedroom and I was, like, trying to reach for the door knob to try and open up the door to get out. My boyfriend's mother was in her bedroom and she was sleeping and so I was trying to open up the door and trying to scream and trying to, like, scream to her to let her know that something's happening to me. And this woman, this witch or hag or whatever you want to call it, she was on back and she was, like, throwing her hands back, and she was laughing and cackling and almost, like, screaming, like, going berserk and she wouldn't let me go and pushing me down. Finally she just let me go and I looked back and she kind of disappeared back into nowhere. I literally just grabbed the door and ran so fast. I kicked in my mother-in-law's door at the time and she was like, 'What's going on? 'What's happening?' I was like, 'There's this lady, she was in my room. She was on my back.'”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - April 18, 2019
**********
Black Triangle
“I saw a very large black triangle craft in January of 2000 while hunting for wild pigs on a family farm in southern Illinois. I was there with my brother in law and father in law and the farm was his uncles. The hogs had destroyed crops each year and it was ruining their income. To get as many of them as possible we set up tree stands and corn bait to kill as many as possible. It’s legal in every state to do that. At around 4 am or 4:30 I observed a huge dark object coming south southwest and it was blocking out most of the sky and stars. I never heard any sound. It came almost directly over me at about 500 to 1000 feet and had to be at least large enough to sit a pro football stadium on top without seeing it. It went passed me and stopped directly over where my wife’s brother was. It didn’t move for at least a couple minutes. I was talking to him on a hand held radio and he was in complete panic. I was too but I was also intrigued by it. This was not man made. I know that because it continued Southwest and started doing this step up maneuvering then shot off at a speed I can’t estimate. As we went to check on my father in law I saw it moving across the sky at what had to be several thousand miles per hour. Then shot up into space and disappeared. My father in law couldn’t even speak. We tried to get what he saw and he was in shock. When the object was sitting still earlier I had looked at it through my rifle scope and it had a strange texture to the outside shell. The only source of light coming from it was at the rear and it was an odd glow. I served in the Marines in the Air Wing and my father in law was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran. We weren’t familiar with anything remotely close to that craft. When he finally calmed down back at the house, he too felt it was not human made. I totally agree with you and I don’t feel these triangle UFO’s are black projects. They wouldn’t look like that and be so huge with no sounds and flown in areas where people could observe them. I later read in the newspapers that 5 separate police departments saw the same craft and so did several civilians giving the same report.” Frank Pitts
**********
Facebook event announcement: Michelle Darnell - Belle Grove Plantation - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
**********
