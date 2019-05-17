Not a Bird...Too Big For a Bat

“I think I may have seen one in the middle of the night just south of Amarillo, Texas. I was driving down I-27 around 1:00 AM heading for Plainview when all of a sudden, something flew right across the grill of my 18 wheeler. It startled me. If it had been any closer I would've hit it. It was bluish grey in color and I got a good look at the wing. It didn't have feathers. I saw skin with bone underneath. It was too big to be a bat and with echolocation, no bat would fly in front of a truck. My best estimate is that from the leading edge to the trailing edge, the wing was a little over a foot wide. It wasn't a bird, it wasn't a bat, so I'm thinking it had to have been a pterosaur.” Mark Ward

“Before I heard about this phenomenon. This was before the internet. A co-worker of mine said he was driving on a rural road in Cleveland County, North Carolina in the mid 90's. And at 45 mph he said a black stick man came gliding next to him about 7 feet tall. He went home got his wife and they went back and saw the stick figure near a tree line. Everybody at work except me ridiculed him for telling that story﻿. It shocked me to hear this is a real phenomena and the close similarity of all the eyewitnesses. especially the gliding part﻿.” C Beav

Hi Lon. I am a Portuguese lady, but now reside in Brisbane Australia. I enjoy doing mountain biking in my spare time and have been doing so for many years. I ride very well and I am a competent rider and raced MTB in my youth. Last Wednesday (May 1st) I was riding as usual and stopped for a drink of water and rest a bit, when I looked to the side and see a green face on the tree. The face was smaller than a person 1/3 and looked very ugly and menacing.



Just after I saw it suddenly my legs slipped so fast I did not noticed them moving. In a flash I was on the ground. I fell so fast I couldn't even realise what happened. It was surreal. It was like something or someone had pushed my legs but I didn't even noticed. Today I went riding again and the tree I saw the face wasn't there today. It doesn't exist. Was it all a mirage, camouflage?



I felt scared as it was not normal. I was also able to control the bike and not fall down but I was spooked. If anyone as any similar stories please let me know as I can't speak to anyone in fear that they think I am crazy. FP

