'Laughing Deer' in West Virginia

“A friend of mine was once turkey hunting with his nephew in eastern West Virginia. They were sitting on the edge of a clearing, with small patches of brush (a little over waist-high) that dotted throughout the field. They were sitting behind one of these little patches of brush, along the tree-line, and weren't having any luck - as they didn't see or even hear any turkey that day. Anyways, after waiting for several hours (now late afternoon) my buddy's nephew had fallen asleep, when they both heard a lot of rustling in the brush not far from their position. After several seconds, they realized that it couldn't be turkey, as whatever was making this noise in the brush; was much too large to be turkey. Apparently, they both became a bit nervous, until a deer broke through the brush and my buddy (comforting his nephew) said: "look, it's just a deer"! This deer (which he was not starting to realize looked "odd") apparently turned it's head to look at them, laughed, and ran off. Yes, he said it laughed like a person and ran off, after which my friend and his nephew promptly left. I'm sure that I'm not doing the story justice” J. Gona
NOTE: I heard of something similar once before. Weird. Lon
**********
Transparent Triangular UFO
“My mom and I were driving at 3:00 in the morning in Massachusetts in my small town. We were driving over a hill, not necessarily a mountain because it’s a bit smaller, but anyways there is a large clearing of no trees where you can see most of the sky. As we were driving over it, we saw a huge triangle shaped transparent object in the sky. It had a white light on each point of the triangle shape. It was so close above us, and it started going further up (vertically) rather than further away (horizontally) if that makes any sense. It was so slow at first, and as soon as we pulled over to get a better look, it darted across the sky and was gone within two seconds. It WAS NOT a plane. I still remember it to this day. The sky was so clear, and a dark blue. It was incredible and I didn’t believe in any of that stuff until I saw it with my own eyes.” Andrea ESKETIT
**********
**********
**********
