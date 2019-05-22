Wednesday, May 22, 2019

'Jack O' Lantern' Eyed Kids


“I had an experience as a child. I was about 5 years old at the time. I was at my grandma's in East Detroit. It was about 1986 and it was during the fall. I was coming in from being outside at my grandma's, playing with other children. I came in and was settling in and watching some television when two children knocked on the door. They were dressed in summer clothes; shorts, and the girl had a summer dress on. I looked out the window. They were asking if I would come out to play with them. I saw their eyes. They were lit up like a Jack O' Lantern. I mean like lights. They did not know I was looking at them out the window. My aunt answered the door and said I wasn’t there because I motioned to her, 'No! No!'

I believe she saved my life that night. Those were not kids, they were entities of some kind. There was a boy and a girl and they both had blond hair and their eyes were like Jack O' Lanterns. I can remember exactly how they looked.” Matthew

**********

Alien Implant Stolen?

“In 1991 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, my daughter came back from a two week summer visitation at her father's (my ex-husband) house, complaining about a bad pain in her right toe. About 3 to 4 days after coming home, something was poking out on the left side of her right big toe; it festered, so I pulled it out. It was a tube of metal a little less than 1 inch long, and about 1/4 inches around!! I put it inside a tiny box inside my jewelry box in my hope chest in my master bedroom.

About 2-3 months later I stayed at a friend's home with her and her mother while the children were gone for the weekend (I was lonely.) I got home, my home was broken into (even though I had three vicious big dogs for protection inside the home), and the ONLY thing missing was that silver shiny metal thing – nothing else even moved, like they knew where to look, but I'd told NO ONE when I put it there!” Cheryl Pemberton

**********

The Tuxedo Man Appears

“I've only heard of the Tuxedo Man one time in my life. Sometime around 1986, the nurses at an old folks home in the town I lived in at the time, said one day a man in a white tuxedo and top hat came right up through the floor in front of a man who was a patient there. The man in the tuxedo disappeared almost instantly after appearing. The man died at that moment and the nurses were all convinced the man in the white tuxedo was the devil and he had come to take the man.” merqava


**********

**********

**********

