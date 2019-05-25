“I just recently started doing my research on this individual called "The Hat Man". I'm 20 now and I encountered this individual when I was 7 years old (2004) one hot summer night in Palmdale, California. To be completely honest with you over the years even with such a traumatic experience at the time the memory of what happened has become faint especially at this age. At the time a movie came out by the name of Jeepers Creepers and the night of was my first time seeing the movie and just like any other child at that age when I saw this individual because of the trench coat and black brimmed hat, I assumed that this was Jeepers Creepers himself (note that there is a sequel to the movie where Jeepers reveals his true self but in the first one, the one that I'm talking about, he had this trench coat on with this brimmed hat setup) so me being the kid with the imagination that I had, I explained to my parents that this person looked like Jeepers Creepers. Of course, since I was only a child, my mother told me to stop watching horror films but I honestly knew that this individual was certainly not Jeepers Creepers. I knew he was something else for him to come at the time of night that he did and to have a malicious vibe about him.” Sundra Phillips
Red Eyed 'Smoke Man'
“In 1984 or 1985, I was around 8 or 9 years old. It was right in the afternoon like around 3:00 PM, I just had got out from school. I was in the kitchen and from the kitchen I could see my living room. In the living room, I saw two times the same Shadow Man with the hat and stretch coat and he looked like a person but made of a gray smoke. This was in Mexico in 1984 or 1985. He walked right into the wall but by the time he touched the wall, his body turn to smoke and he was floating in the air. You could see past his body. His body was transparent. And a week later. His eyes were watching from my bedroom window. And his eyes glowed red, like, fire red.” Anonymous
Hat Man Encounter
“My cousin and I saw the Hat Man when we were driving down an alley, in a raining downpour at night. He walked past the truck, and we knew something evil was in our presence. All we could see was that hat and a cape or trench coat. As he walked past the car down the alley with his scary silhouette that we could see through the trucks rear window. That was in 1973. I was a kid then, for some reason he made me think of Jack the Ripper. or what he might have looked like.” Zane Blackwell
