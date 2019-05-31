Huge Bird Encountered in PA State Game Lands #180

I recently received the following account:
Hi Lon,
This sighting happened this past Friday, May 24th, 2019 of Memorial Day Weekend. It was around noon, and my family and I were driving to our extended family's lakehouse on Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania. It was a sunny, clear day and we were heading west along Highway 6. This long stretch is heavily wooded and rural on both sides, and at that instance we were driving through State Game Lands Number 180.
I was driving so my eyes were fixed upon the road ahead. There was another car roughly 50 feet in front of us. Then, from the left side of the road, I saw something emerge from the treetops and fly across the road right in front of the other car, so I would say it was about 60-70 feet from my point of view. I got a very good look at it as it crossed in the air, and it had all the features of a bird, except this animal was gigantic. I'm aware and have seen all the different types of birds in the area, the largest ones being bald eagles, hawks, and vultures. I'm also very familiar with all the different types of waterbirds (this did not resemble a waterbird whatsoever). The profile of the flying animal was as long as the car in front of me was wide, which was at minimum six feet. The other car quickly braked as it flew past them obviously astonished by the sight as well. The animal flew over the road and disappeared into the thick forest on the right side of the road.
My wife, who was in the passenger seat, saw it clearly as well and said aloud, "Wow, what's that?!" What we saw was evidently a bird, but an unusually massive one. - Keith in NJ
**********
Gigantic Dragonfly
“It's not a giant bird but me and my younger brother saw a huge dragonfly spanning well over a feet and half long in Bolton, England in 2002. It must have been over an inch in diameter as well at the centre. I would have questioned myself but as it was witnessed by someone else too. I'm pretty sure it wasn't just me seeing things. Sometimes I think was it an RC helicopter? But no way could it move with such swiftness, agility and silence especially with 2002 technology. I went to the Manchester museum and checked with the insect experts and they said it sounds like you've seen something from the prehistoric and that no species of dragonfly that exist today are that large. Has anyone ever seen these massive dragonflies? I would love some confirmation some more witnesses across the world. Cheers people!” Hassan Uddin
PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION...THANKS!
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Nighttime Terror: When the Men in Black Won’t Leave You Alone
Only You, Smokey and Bigfoot Can Prevent Forest Fires
Cadboro Bay Sea Monster Hunt is Underway in British Columbia
Flying Saucers, the Men in Black, and Mysterious Cars
North Carolina’s Mysterious Brown Mountain Lights Caught on Camera
**********
UFOs over Florida: Humanoid and other Strange Encounters in the Sunshine State
Voices From the Cosmos
Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts
Cops' True Stories of the Paranormal: Ghosts, UFOs, and Other Shivers
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio - Listen to Arcane Radio on Tumblr.com
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!